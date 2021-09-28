Tee Higgins not practicing on Tuesday of Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals held their second practice of Week 4 and it’s looking more and more like wide receiver Tee Higgins will be sidelined on Thursday when the Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Higgins has not practiced the first two days of the week due to a shoulder injury from Week 2 that sidelined him in Week 3.

Higgins was listed as doubtful last week and was inactive on Sunday. He could still play this week, but missing the first two practices of the short week don’t bode well. The team has one more practice on Wednesday, but it will likely be a walkthrough that doesn’t tell us anything else.

Fantasy football implications

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd led the way with a combined 11 targets, with six other players splitting the remaining seven targets. The Steelers controlled time of possession but couldn’t get much of anything going. The Bengals jumped out to a lead and were otherwise able to control the ball on the ground.

This weekend against the Jaguars, Chase and Boyd will be solid starts against a bad Jaguars squad. There’s concern about a letdown spot here, but it’s worth the risk given the upside. And if you have Higgins, expect to wait one more week for him to return.