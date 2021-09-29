Breaking down odds for Charlotte Hornets heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Charlotte Hornets odds heading into the new season.

Charlotte Hornets Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +10000

The Hornets have accumulated plenty of young talent over the years, but no player is more exciting for the franchise than reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. Unless there’s major leaps from several players, don’t expect the Hornets to be title contenders in 2021-22.

Win total over/under: 38.5

The Hornets won 33 games last year, so the over here is promising. Ball should be even better in Year 2 and he’ll have more weapons around him in Charlotte’s offense. The Hornets will have to make some strides defensively, but a playoff berth should be the goal this year.

Odds to make playoffs: No -215, Yes +175

Charlotte is among the contenders for the play-in tournament again, but is probably on the outside looking in by the end of the year. These odds are close, so any injuries or improvements from Charlotte’s complementary players could shift these numbers significantly.

Division/Conference odds: +1500 to win Southeast, +7000 to win East

It’s not surprising to the see the Hornets below the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks in the division. This is going to be a potential problem from Charlotte in terms of schedule, but the Hornets should feel confident after last season’s finish. If Ball keeps improving, Charlotte can contend for the division title. Ultimately, winning the division has no bearing on making the playoffs and the Hornets won’t be favored to get out of the East in the bracket.

List of player futures

LaMelo Ball, MVP: +15000

James Bouknight, Rookie of the Year: +2800

Terry Rozier, Most Improved Player: +5000

LaMelo Ball, Assists Leader: +2800

