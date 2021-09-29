Breaking down odds for Atlanta Hawks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

After consecutive seasons in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA into scheduling irregularities, the league is attempting to return to normalcy this upcoming season. Arenas will be filled, and an 82-game slate is in store for the 2021-22 season.

DK Nation will be examining all 30 teams ahead of October’s tipoff, giving the outlook on each individual player and what we can expect. Here, we dive into the Atlanta Hawks, who are looking to build off of a stellar season behind a combination of young and veteran players.

Atlanta Hawks odds preview for 2021-22 season

Win total over/under: 46.5

While the Hawks’ top guys were mostly available throughout the 72-game regular season, their rotational players were frequently missing. Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, and Danilo Gallinari all missed at least 20 games during the 2020-21 regular season, while Lou Williams was only with the team for 24 games. Expecting slightly better availability this upcoming season, at least in terms of the league’s health and safety protocols, it wouldn’t be farfetched to see Atlanta have an even better season.

Odds to make playoffs: No (+380), Yes (-500)

Something would have to really go wrong for Atlanta to not make it back to the playoffs; I’m talking injuries, suspensions, or any other unfathomable disaster. This was a very good team last season that returns their top-nine playoff rotation from the conference finals. A second season together should only heighten the on-court chemistry between players, potentially leading to increased production. Lock the Hawks into the playoffs.

List of player futures

Trae Young, MVP odds (+2000)

How quickly the narrative changes around a player when he wins games. Despite sharing the court with guys like Vince Carter, Allen Crabbe, and Evan Turner, who weren’t even rostered NBA players in 2020-21, Trae Young was seen as an empty stats kind of player. After just one season (2020-21) with a quality supporting cast, Young is now seen as an MVP candidate. Funny how that works, right? In a way, the Hawks were a somewhat under-the-radar team that surprised many in their run to the conference finals, but that certainly won’t be the case this season. Even so, there’s a legitimate opportunity for Young to make his MVP case — his scoring and three-point shooting could positively regress back to near his All-Star season, while the Hawks could easily finish in the top half of the Eastern Conference standings. There’s a lot to look forward to with Young in Year 4.

Kevin Huerter, Sixth Man of the Year (+1200)

John Collins, Most Improved Player (+1800)

Nate McMillan, Coach of the Year (+1500)

Lou Williams, Sixth Man of the Year (+3000)

Jalen Johnson, Rookie of the Year (+3000)

Clint Capela, Defensive Player of the Year (+3500)

Sharife Cooper, Rookie of the Year (+4000)

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Most Improved Player (+4000)

