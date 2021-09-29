Julio Jones receiving treatment for leg injury, status unclear for Week 4

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly getting treatment on a leg injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. They add that the superstar wide receiver’s status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets is unclear.

Fantasy football implications

It would be less than ideal for the Titans’ offense, if Jones does not play on Sunday, as they are already without AJ Brown. Brown exited last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury and may be out for a couple of weeks.

Without Brown, the Titans picked up additional production from receivers Chester Rogers and Nick Westrbook-Ikhine. Rogers had a touchdown reception, while Ikhane-Westbrook was the team’s leading receiver with four receptions (four targets) for 53 yards and a touchdown.

However, not having both Jones and Brown on the field would change the complexity of the Titans’ offense. We would likely see more carries for Derrick Henry, which is great news for a lot of fantasy managers. Henry is coming off another solid performance last week where he ran for 113 yards on 28 carries. He also added three receptions (three targets) for 31 yards.