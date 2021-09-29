Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger not practicing Wednesday due to pectoral injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into a big Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers needing a win after two straight losses. Pittsburgh is banged up to begin the season and it starts with their quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger sat out Wednesday’s practice with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 2. It appears this is precautionary as Roethlisberger did take the field in Week 3 against the Bengals despite having the injury.

Fantasy football implications

Roethlisberger had a poor showing in Week 3, going 38/58 for 318 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. If he’s going to throw the ball 60 times again, he’ll continue to put pressure on his body and eventually break down. The Steelers have to be careful with this injury, especially with other players going down seemingly every week. Expect the quarterback to throw less against the Packers and be ineffective even he does throw. Roethlisberger represents a low-level streaming option for Week 4.