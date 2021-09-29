Darius Slayton not practicing Wednesday due to hamstring injury

The New York Giants could have some concerns at the wide receiver position in Week 4 with both Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepherd missing practice Wednesday due to hamstring injuries. Both players have been productive during the early part of this season, even as the Giants sit at 0-3. Slayton is coming off a rough game with just one reception for eight yards against the Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

Slayton has been good this season for the Giants, with seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown through three games. His dud against Atlanta was unexpected but he could’ve been dealing with some hamstring issues throughout that contest.

The Giants are going up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 and figure to once again be playing from behind. That means a lot of chances for Slayton and the rest of the receiving group. If Slayton does miss the contest, it opens up more targets for Evan Engram, Kenny Golladay and Shepherd. John Ross could also see the field, especially if Shepherd also misses time.