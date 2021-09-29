Dalvin Cook returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Chris Tomasson. Cook did not play in last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

Before going down with an ankle injury, Cook started off the regular season with two solid performances. In Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the veteran running back had 61 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown, along with six receptions for 43 yards (20.4 fantasy points).

He then followed up that outing with 131 yards on 22 carries against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Cook scored 16.8 fantasy points, once again solidifying his status as a weekly top-10 RB play.

However, the Vikings’ offense did not skip a beat without Cook as Alexander Mattison took over and ran for 112 yards on 26 carries. He also was a factor in the receiving game with six receptions for 59 yards (23.1 fantasy points). If Cook cannot play or is not fully 100% by time the game kicks off, Mattison is a solid backup option in fantasy football.