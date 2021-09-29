Quarterback rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

The fantasy quarterback position has had some surprises, but we’re also seeing our suspicions realized with Tom Brady, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes at the top of the heap. Week 3 brought us the Josh Allen that we know in love in fantasy, as he led the league in quarterback fantasy points after two down games, for him at least. His five touchdown game moved him back into the Top 6.

Jalen Hurts, even when he plays poorly, still can put up fantasy points. In Week 3 he had his worst game of the season and still finished as QB11 with garbage time and rushing yards.

Justin Herbert jumped out of fantasy purgatory as he threw four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chiefs after starting out with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the first two games.

Injury news

Justin Fields/Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Fields has an injured hand, but no structural damage while Andy Dalton is still dealing with a bone bruise. If Dalton can get back this week, he would take the starting job back, so right now we just have to wait.