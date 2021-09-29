 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The fantasy quarterback position has had some surprises, but we’re also seeing our suspicions realized with Tom Brady, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes at the top of the heap. Week 3 brought us the Josh Allen that we know in love in fantasy, as he led the league in quarterback fantasy points after two down games, for him at least. His five touchdown game moved him back into the Top 6.

Jalen Hurts, even when he plays poorly, still can put up fantasy points. In Week 3 he had his worst game of the season and still finished as QB11 with garbage time and rushing yards.

Justin Herbert jumped out of fantasy purgatory as he threw four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chiefs after starting out with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the first two games.

Injury news

Justin Fields/Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Fields has an injured hand, but no structural damage while Andy Dalton is still dealing with a bone bruise. If Dalton can get back this week, he would take the starting job back, so right now we just have to wait.

QB Rankings Week 4

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Josh Allen BUF vs HOU
2 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ PHI
3 Kyler Murray ARI @ LAR
4 Lamar Jackson BAL @ DEN
5 Tom Brady TB @ NE
6 Russell Wilson SEA @ SF
7 Dak Prescott DAL vs CAR
8 Justin Herbert LAC vs LV
9 Jalen Hurts PHI vs KC
10 Matthew Stafford LAR vs ARI
11 Aaron Rodgers GB vs PIT
12 Kirk Cousins MIN vs CLE
13 Derek Carr LV @ LAC
14 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ NYJ
15 Joe Burrow CIN vs JAC
16 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs BAL
17 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ ATL
18 Sam Darnold CAR @ DAL
19 Justin Fields CHI vs DET
20 Daniel Jones NYG @ NO
21 Baker Mayfield CLE @ MIN
22 Matt Ryan ATL vs WAS
23 Trevor Lawrence JAC @ CIN
24 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ GB
25 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs SEA
26 Jared Goff DET @ CHI
27 Carson Wentz IND @ MIA
28 Jameis Winston NO vs NYG
29 Jacoby Brissett MIA vs IND
30 Mac Jones NE vs TB
31 Zach Wilson NYJ vs TEN
32 Davis Mills HOU @ BUF
33 Trey Lance SF vs SEA
34 Taysom Hill NO vs NYG
35 Jacob Eason IND @ MIA

