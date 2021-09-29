Running back PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Another week has passed, meaning more injuries at what was already a scarcity in fantasy football leagues. If it’s not the injury bug that has your teams in a bind, there’s always a potential that you’ve found some duds in your lineup that need to be reevaluated in terms of their season-long value.
Jonathan Taylor comes to mind as one of the most disappointing assets through three games, currently sitting as the RB29 in half PPR scoring formats.
Injury news
The biggest injury news of the week is undoubtedly that of Christian McCaffrey. He came out of the Panthers Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Texans with a hamstring injury and was promptly ruled out, a generally ominous sign. The team hasn’t placed him on IR, which means they haven’t fully ruled out the possibility of a return in the next three weeks, but if he does, it’s unlikely he’ll be at 100%.
Dalvin Cook was inactive Sunday after logging the DNP tag throughout the week. He’s managing an ankle injury, and Alexander Mattison looked solid in his absence always leaving room for the potential that the team doesn’t feel the need to rush him back. Cook is a must-start even if he’s not 100%, but if he does miss more time, Mattison will continue to fill a role with a pretty safe floor as an RB2.
Rams RB Darrell Henderson was ruled out Sunday with a rib injury. It’s primarily a pain tolerance issue, so there is the potential we see his return in Week 4. In his absence, Sony Michel saw 23 touches for 78 scrimmage yards.
Streaming options
Chuba Hubbard vs. Cowboys
As noted above, Christian McCaffrey’s hamstring injury will have him out for an unknown amount of time. Once he was forced from the game, Hubbard stepped up to the plate and came out swinging. He saw 11 carries in his 55% of offensive snaps played, but his five targets are where the real money could be in PPR formats. This week, the Panthers get the Cowboys, and Carolina will need to pass the ball if they plan to keep up with the high-flying Cowboys, providing the perfect opportunity for Hubbard in Week 4.
Zack Moss vs. Texans
It seemed as though a tide turned in the Buffalo backfield Sunday, as RB Zack Moss finally outsnapped and out touched teammate Devin Singletary after Moss made the list of healthy scratches in Week 1. Moss caught all three of his targets in Week 3, including a clutch receiving touchdown to top off the day. In Week 4, the team will face the Texans, who can’t stop much of anything on the ground, and with Davis Mills under center for Houston, the Bills will have the perfect game script to run the ball early and often.
Running back PPR rankings for Week 3
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|@ HOU
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|vs SEA
|3
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|vs IND
|4
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ SF
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ NE
|6
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|vs CHI
|7
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ KC
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ TEN
|9
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|vs PHI
|10
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs CIN
|11
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ PIT
|12
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|@ MIN
|13
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|@ CLE
|14
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ BUF
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs ATL
|16
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|@ DAL
|17
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs BAL
|18
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs NO
|19
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|vs LAC
|20
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|@ LV
|21
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|vs CHI
|22
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|@ DET
|23
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ JAC
|24
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|vs GB
|25
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|26
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|27
|James Robinson
|JAC
|vs ARI
|28
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs MIA
|29
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|@ NYG
|30
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|@ LAR
|31
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs WAS
|32
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs BAL
|33
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|vs TB
|34
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ TEN
|35
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|vs PHI
|36
|James White
|NE
|vs NO
|37
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|@ DET
|38
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ JAC
|39
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|vs CAR
|40
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ LAR
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|@ DAL
|42
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs TB
|43
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|@ BUF
|44
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|@ NE
|45
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|46
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs CAR
|47
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ SF
|48
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|49
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ NYG
|50
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|vs CAR
|51
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs LAC
|52
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs MIA
|53
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|vs ARI
|54
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|55
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|vs SEA
|56
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|@ LAR
|57
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs WAS
|58
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|@ LV
|59
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ CLE
|60
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs ATL
|61
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ MIN
|62
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ HOU
|63
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|@ LV
|64
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ KC
|65
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ KC
|66
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|vs GB
|67
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|vs LAC
|68
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ PIT
|69
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|@ TEN
|70
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|@ MIN
|71
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs IND
|72
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|vs TB
|73
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|vs NO
|74
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|vs WAS
|75
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|@ DET
|76
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ NE
|77
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|vs GB
|78
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs CIN
|79
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ BUF
|80
|Jacques Patrick
|SF
|vs GB
|81
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|@ MIN
|82
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|@ PIT
|83
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs MIA
|84
|Trenton Cannon
|SF
|vs GB
|85
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|vs MIA
|86
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs CIN
|87
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|@ SF
|88
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs ARI
|89
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|@ NYG
|90
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|@ HOU
|91
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs CHI
|92
|Jordan Wilkins
|IND
|@ TEN
|93
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ CLE
|94
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|@ DAL
|95
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|@ MIN
|96
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|vs SEA
|97
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|@ NE
|98
|Khari Blasingame
|TEN
|vs IND
|99
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CHI
|100
|Trey Ragas
|LV
|vs MIA
|101
|Kerryon Johnson
|SF
|vs GB
|102
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|@ NYG
|103
|Javian Hawkins
|TEN
|vs IND
|104
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|@ DET
|105
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs CAR
|106
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs NO
|107
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|@ DET