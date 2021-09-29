 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball in the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Another week has passed, meaning more injuries at what was already a scarcity in fantasy football leagues. If it’s not the injury bug that has your teams in a bind, there’s always a potential that you’ve found some duds in your lineup that need to be reevaluated in terms of their season-long value.

Jonathan Taylor comes to mind as one of the most disappointing assets through three games, currently sitting as the RB29 in half PPR scoring formats.

Injury news

The biggest injury news of the week is undoubtedly that of Christian McCaffrey. He came out of the Panthers Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Texans with a hamstring injury and was promptly ruled out, a generally ominous sign. The team hasn’t placed him on IR, which means they haven’t fully ruled out the possibility of a return in the next three weeks, but if he does, it’s unlikely he’ll be at 100%.

Dalvin Cook was inactive Sunday after logging the DNP tag throughout the week. He’s managing an ankle injury, and Alexander Mattison looked solid in his absence always leaving room for the potential that the team doesn’t feel the need to rush him back. Cook is a must-start even if he’s not 100%, but if he does miss more time, Mattison will continue to fill a role with a pretty safe floor as an RB2.

Rams RB Darrell Henderson was ruled out Sunday with a rib injury. It’s primarily a pain tolerance issue, so there is the potential we see his return in Week 4. In his absence, Sony Michel saw 23 touches for 78 scrimmage yards.

Streaming options

Chuba Hubbard vs. Cowboys

As noted above, Christian McCaffrey’s hamstring injury will have him out for an unknown amount of time. Once he was forced from the game, Hubbard stepped up to the plate and came out swinging. He saw 11 carries in his 55% of offensive snaps played, but his five targets are where the real money could be in PPR formats. This week, the Panthers get the Cowboys, and Carolina will need to pass the ball if they plan to keep up with the high-flying Cowboys, providing the perfect opportunity for Hubbard in Week 4.

Zack Moss vs. Texans

It seemed as though a tide turned in the Buffalo backfield Sunday, as RB Zack Moss finally outsnapped and out touched teammate Devin Singletary after Moss made the list of healthy scratches in Week 1. Moss caught all three of his targets in Week 3, including a clutch receiving touchdown to top off the day. In Week 4, the team will face the Texans, who can’t stop much of anything on the ground, and with Davis Mills under center for Houston, the Bills will have the perfect game script to run the ball early and often.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ HOU
2 Dalvin Cook MIN vs SEA
3 Derrick Henry TEN vs IND
4 Aaron Jones GB @ SF
5 Alvin Kamara NO @ NE
6 Nick Chubb CLE vs CHI
7 Austin Ekeler LAC @ KC
8 Jonathan Taylor IND @ TEN
9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs PHI
10 Najee Harris PIT vs CIN
11 Joe Mixon CIN @ PIT
12 Chris Carson SEA @ MIN
13 David Montgomery CHI @ CLE
14 Antonio Gibson WAS @ BUF
15 Saquon Barkley NYG vs ATL
16 Miles Sanders PHI @ DAL
17 D'Andre Swift DET vs BAL
18 Damien Harris NE vs NO
19 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs LAC
20 Myles Gaskin MIA @ LV
21 Kareem Hunt CLE vs CHI
22 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ DET
23 Chase Edmonds ARI @ JAC
24 Elijah Mitchell SF vs GB
25 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs NYJ
26 Javonte Williams DEN vs NYJ
27 James Robinson JAC vs ARI
28 Kenyan Drake LV vs MIA
29 Mike Davis ATL @ NYG
30 Leonard Fournette TB @ LAR
31 Devin Singletary BUF vs WAS
32 Jamaal Williams DET vs BAL
33 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR vs TB
34 Nyheim Hines IND @ TEN
35 Tony Pollard DAL vs PHI
36 James White NE vs NO
37 Latavius Murray BAL @ DET
38 James Conner ARI @ JAC
39 Mark Ingram II HOU vs CAR
40 Ronald Jones II TB @ LAR
41 Kenneth Gainwell PHI @ DAL
42 Sony Michel LAR vs TB
43 J.D. McKissic WAS @ BUF
44 Tony Jones Jr. NO @ NE
45 Michael Carter NYJ @ DEN
46 David Johnson HOU vs CAR
47 AJ Dillon GB @ SF
48 Ty Johnson NYJ @ DEN
49 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NYG
50 Phillip Lindsay HOU vs CAR
51 Darrel Williams KC vs LAC
52 Peyton Barber LV vs MIA
53 Carlos Hyde JAC vs ARI
54 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ DEN
55 Alexander Mattison MIN vs SEA
56 Giovani Bernard TB @ LAR
57 Zack Moss BUF vs WAS
58 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ LV
59 Damien Williams CHI @ CLE
60 Devontae Booker NYG vs ATL
61 Alex Collins SEA @ MIN
62 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ HOU
63 Malcolm Brown MIA @ LV
64 Justin Jackson LAC @ KC
65 Larry Rountree III LAC @ KC
66 Trey Sermon SF vs GB
67 Jerick McKinnon KC vs LAC
68 Samaje Perine CIN @ PIT
69 Marlon Mack IND @ TEN
70 Travis Homer SEA @ MIN
71 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs IND
72 Jake Funk LAR vs TB
73 J.J. Taylor NE vs NO
74 Matt Breida BUF vs WAS
75 Devonta Freeman BAL @ DET
76 Ty Montgomery NO @ NE
77 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs GB
78 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs CIN
79 Jaret Patterson WAS @ BUF
80 Jacques Patrick SF vs GB
81 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ MIN
82 Chris Evans CIN @ PIT
83 Josh Jacobs LV vs MIA
84 Trenton Cannon SF vs GB
85 Alec Ingold LV vs MIA
86 Kalen Ballage PIT vs CIN
87 Kylin Hill GB @ SF
88 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs ARI
89 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL @ NYG
90 Royce Freeman CAR @ HOU
91 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs CHI
92 Jordan Wilkins IND @ TEN
93 Khalil Herbert CHI @ CLE
94 Boston Scott PHI @ DAL
95 Rashaad Penny SEA @ MIN
96 C.J. Ham MIN vs SEA
97 Dwayne Washington NO @ NE
98 Khari Blasingame TEN vs IND
99 Demetric Felton CLE vs CHI
100 Trey Ragas LV vs MIA
101 Kerryon Johnson SF vs GB
102 Qadree Ollison ATL @ NYG
103 Javian Hawkins TEN vs IND
104 Patrick Ricard BAL @ DET
105 Rex Burkhead HOU vs CAR
106 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs NO
107 Le'Veon Bell BAL @ DET

