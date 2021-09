Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 brought us another tough running back injury, as all world Christian McCaffrey went down early with a hamstring injury. The good news is that he isn’t going on injured reserve, so he could only miss a couple games.

Overall, running backs didn’t pop off like they did in Week 2, but we did see Ezekiel Elliott get back into the top fantasy back ranks with a two touchdown game on Monday Night Football.

The RB3 in non-PPR ended up being Peyton Barber. Yes, Peyton Barber. He ran the ball 23 times for 111 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 more yards. But go ahead and draft a running back in the first round Giants, Steelers and Jaguars.

Speaking of the Jaguars, their undrafted starting running back James Robinson finished as the RB4 in fantasy this week. After a scary split in Week 1 with Carlos Hyde, Robinson has won the bulk of the work once again.

Injury news

Darrell Henderson, Rams

Henderson appears to have bruised ribs and has a chance to play this week after missing Week 3. He will likely share work with Sony Michel and will need to play through pain.

Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers

Bernard had a good game with the Bucs playing from behind all game, but did end up with a MCL sprain that makes him questionable coming into this week. If he misses time, Leonard Fournette gets a boost.

James White, Patriots

White suffered a hip subluxation and will miss time. His replacement last week was Brandon Bolden, but in the end Damien Harris remains the only back worth rostering in New England.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Mitchell was able to practice on Friday, so he may have a shot of playing this week. But with Trey Sermon healthy, there doesn’t appear to be a clear lead back.

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Jacobs is still dealing with a toe issue and his return is unknown at the moment. Peyton Barber has taken over as the lead back in his absence.