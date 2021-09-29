Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 solidified Cooper Kupp and Mike Williams as our top fantasy receivers so far, but Tyler Lockett and Ja’Marr Chase aren’t too far behind. But we did see Davante Adams take a big step Sunday night in taking back his WR1 crown.

Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Renfrow and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were all lesser rostered receivers who had strong Week 3’s and were likely picked up in your leagues this week.

Injury news

A.J. Brown, Titans

Brown is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones should be the go-to receiver against a bad Jets pass defense, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took over for Brown after he was forced from the game in Week 3 and should see good usage again.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Smith-Schuster has bruised ribs and could play this week, but will need to play through pain.

Diontae Johnson, Steelers

Johnson was unable to practice last week and couldn’t go, but it looks like he’ll be able start practicing at some level this week.

K.J. Hamler, Broncos

The Broncos have not had much injury luck at wide receiver so far. Jerry Jeudy went down early and now Hamler is out for the season. Jeudy should return, but Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick along with tight end Noah Fant, are going to be the go-to receivers for the time being.

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Tee Higgins missed last week with a shoulder injury and missed Tuesday’s practice this week. He’ll need to get back by Wednesday for a chance to play Thursday night against the Jaguars.

Darius Slayton/Sterling Shepard, Giants

Both Slayton and Shepard have hamstring injuries, but Shepard appears to have a better shot of returning this week. Both could miss this game though, which would boost Keny Golladay, Collin Johnson and Kadarius Toney