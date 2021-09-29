 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates with teammates after catching a three yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Week 3 solidified Cooper Kupp and Mike Williams as our top fantasy receivers so far, but Tyler Lockett and Ja’Marr Chase aren’t too far behind. But we did see Davante Adams take a big step Sunday night in taking back his WR1 crown.

Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Renfrow and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were all lesser rostered receivers who had strong Week 3’s and were likely picked up in your leagues this week.

Injury news

A.J. Brown, Titans

Brown is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones should be the go-to receiver against a bad Jets pass defense, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took over for Brown after he was forced from the game in Week 3 and should see good usage again.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Smith-Schuster has bruised ribs and could play this week, but will need to play through pain.

Diontae Johnson, Steelers

Johnson was unable to practice last week and couldn’t go, but it looks like he’ll be able start practicing at some level this week.

K.J. Hamler, Broncos

The Broncos have not had much injury luck at wide receiver so far. Jerry Jeudy went down early and now Hamler is out for the season. Jeudy should return, but Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick along with tight end Noah Fant, are going to be the go-to receivers for the time being.

Tee Higgins, Bengals

Tee Higgins missed last week with a shoulder injury and missed Tuesday’s practice this week. He’ll need to get back by Wednesday for a chance to play Thursday night against the Jaguars.

Darius Slayton/Sterling Shepard, Giants

Both Slayton and Shepard have hamstring injuries, but Shepard appears to have a better shot of returning this week. Both could miss this game though, which would boost Keny Golladay, Collin Johnson and Kadarius Toney

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 4

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC @ PHI
2 Davante Adams GB vs PIT
3 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ SF
4 Stefon Diggs BUF vs HOU
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs CAR
6 Tyler Lockett SEA @ SF
7 Cooper Kupp LAR vs ARI
8 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CLE
9 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ LAR
10 D.J. Moore CAR @ DAL
11 Calvin Ridley ATL vs WAS
12 Chris Godwin TB @ NE
13 Adam Thielen MIN vs CLE
14 Terry McLaurin WAS @ ATL
15 Mike Williams LAC vs LV
16 Mike Evans TB @ NE
17 Julio Jones TEN @ NYJ
18 Amari Cooper DAL vs CAR
19 Deebo Samuel SF vs SEA
20 Keenan Allen LAC vs LV
21 Courtland Sutton DEN vs BAL
22 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs JAC
23 Allen Robinson II CHI vs DET
24 Marquise Brown BAL @ DEN
25 Tee Higgins CIN vs JAC
26 Chase Claypool PIT @ GB
27 A.J. Brown TEN @ NYJ
28 Robert Woods LAR vs ARI
29 Brandin Cooks HOU @ BUF
30 DeVonta Smith PHI vs KC
31 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ MIA
32 Sterling Shepard NYG @ NO
33 Antonio Brown TB @ NE
34 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ CIN
35 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ GB
36 Rondale Moore ARI @ LAR
37 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ CIN
38 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs SEA
39 Corey Davis NYJ vs TEN
40 Tyler Boyd CIN vs JAC
41 Robby Anderson CAR @ DAL
42 Tim Patrick DEN vs BAL
43 Kenny Golladay NYG @ NO
44 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ MIN
45 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs IND
46 Jakobi Meyers NE vs TB
47 Henry Ruggs III LV @ LAC
48 Cole Beasley BUF vs HOU
49 Darnell Mooney CHI vs DET
50 Christian Kirk ARI @ LAR
51 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ CIN
52 Sammy Watkins BAL @ DEN
53 Nelson Agholor NE vs TB
54 Mecole Hardman KC @ PHI
55 DeVante Parker MIA vs IND
56 Will Fuller V MIA vs IND
57 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CLE
58 Jalen Reagor PHI vs KC
59 Bryan Edwards LV @ LAC
60 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs HOU
61 Hunter Renfrow LV @ LAC
62 Darius Slayton NYG @ NO
63 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs PIT
64 Quintez Cephus DET @ CHI
65 Zach Pascal IND @ MIA
66 James Washington PIT @ GB
67 Marquez Callaway NO vs NYG
68 Elijah Moore NYJ vs TEN
69 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ DAL
70 A.J. Green ARI @ LAR
71 Gabriel Davis BUF vs HOU
72 Collin Johnson NYG @ NO
73 Dyami Brown WAS @ ATL
74 Quez Watkins PHI vs KC
75 Van Jefferson LAR vs ARI
76 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs CAR
77 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs TEN
78 Freddie Swain SEA @ SF
79 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ CHI
80 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs WAS
81 Adam Humphries WAS @ ATL
82 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ MIN
83 Chris Conley HOU @ BUF
84 Demarcus Robinson KC @ PHI
85 Jalen Guyton LAC vs LV
86 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ MIN
87 Devin Duvernay BAL @ DEN
88 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs WAS
89 Allen Lazard GB vs PIT
90 Randall Cobb GB vs PIT
91 Deonte Harris NO vs NYG
92 Rashard Higgins CLE @ MIN
93 Kendrick Bourne NE vs TB
94 Trent Sherfield SF vs SEA
95 Kalif Raymond DET @ CHI
96 Chester Rogers TEN @ NYJ
97 Parris Campbell IND @ MIA
98 DeSean Jackson LAR vs ARI
99 Byron Pringle KC @ PHI
100 Scotty Miller TB @ NE
101 Kadarius Toney NYG @ NO
102 Joshua Palmer LAC vs LV
103 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs SEA
104 Tyler Johnson TB @ NE
105 Auden Tate CIN vs JAC
106 Trinity Benson DET @ CHI
107 Anthony Miller HOU @ BUF
108 Chris Hogan NO vs NYG
109 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs DET
110 Greg Ward PHI vs KC
111 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs TEN
112 Preston Williams MIA vs IND
113 Albert Wilson MIA vs IND
114 Mike Thomas CIN vs JAC

