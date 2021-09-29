Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 solidified Cooper Kupp and Mike Williams as our top fantasy receivers so far, but Tyler Lockett and Ja’Marr Chase aren’t too far behind. But we did see Davante Adams take a big step Sunday night in taking back his WR1 crown.
Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Renfrow and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were all lesser rostered receivers who had strong Week 3’s and were likely picked up in your leagues this week.
Injury news
A.J. Brown, Titans
Brown is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones should be the go-to receiver against a bad Jets pass defense, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took over for Brown after he was forced from the game in Week 3 and should see good usage again.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Smith-Schuster has bruised ribs and could play this week, but will need to play through pain.
Diontae Johnson, Steelers
Johnson was unable to practice last week and couldn’t go, but it looks like he’ll be able start practicing at some level this week.
K.J. Hamler, Broncos
The Broncos have not had much injury luck at wide receiver so far. Jerry Jeudy went down early and now Hamler is out for the season. Jeudy should return, but Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick along with tight end Noah Fant, are going to be the go-to receivers for the time being.
Tee Higgins, Bengals
Tee Higgins missed last week with a shoulder injury and missed Tuesday’s practice this week. He’ll need to get back by Wednesday for a chance to play Thursday night against the Jaguars.
Darius Slayton/Sterling Shepard, Giants
Both Slayton and Shepard have hamstring injuries, but Shepard appears to have a better shot of returning this week. Both could miss this game though, which would boost Keny Golladay, Collin Johnson and Kadarius Toney
Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 4
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ PHI
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs PIT
|3
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ SF
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs HOU
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs CAR
|6
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ SF
|7
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs ARI
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CLE
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ LAR
|10
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ DAL
|11
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs WAS
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ NE
|13
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs CLE
|14
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ ATL
|15
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs LV
|16
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NE
|17
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|18
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs CAR
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs SEA
|20
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs LV
|21
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs BAL
|22
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs JAC
|23
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs DET
|24
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ DEN
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs JAC
|26
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ GB
|27
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|28
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs ARI
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ BUF
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs KC
|31
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ MIA
|32
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ NO
|33
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NE
|34
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|35
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|@ GB
|36
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ LAR
|37
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|38
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs SEA
|39
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|40
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs JAC
|41
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ DAL
|42
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs BAL
|43
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ NO
|44
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ MIN
|45
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs IND
|46
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs TB
|47
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|@ LAC
|48
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs HOU
|49
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs DET
|50
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ LAR
|51
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|52
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ DEN
|53
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs TB
|54
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ PHI
|55
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs IND
|56
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|vs IND
|57
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CLE
|58
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs KC
|59
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ LAC
|60
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs HOU
|61
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ LAC
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ NO
|63
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs PIT
|64
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|@ CHI
|65
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ MIA
|66
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ GB
|67
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs NYG
|68
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|69
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ DAL
|70
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ LAR
|71
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs HOU
|72
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ NO
|73
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ ATL
|74
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs KC
|75
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|76
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs CAR
|77
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|78
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ SF
|79
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ CHI
|80
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs WAS
|81
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ ATL
|82
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ MIN
|83
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ BUF
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ PHI
|85
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs LV
|86
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ MIN
|87
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ DEN
|88
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs WAS
|89
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs PIT
|90
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs PIT
|91
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs NYG
|92
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ MIN
|93
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs TB
|94
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs SEA
|95
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ CHI
|96
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|97
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ MIA
|98
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|99
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ PHI
|100
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ NE
|101
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ NO
|102
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs LV
|103
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs SEA
|104
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NE
|105
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs JAC
|106
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|@ CHI
|107
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|@ BUF
|108
|Chris Hogan
|NO
|vs NYG
|109
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs DET
|110
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|vs KC
|111
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|112
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs IND
|113
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs IND
|114
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs JAC