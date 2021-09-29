 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots makes a catch in the second quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

As we continue to roll on through the fantasy football season, there are several things becoming abundantly clear. The first is that Rams WR Cooper Kupp is #goodatfootball. The second is that Chargers WR Mike Williams is also #goodatfootball.

Conversely, we need to talk about the bad and the ugly. Robert Woods seems to have fallen by the wayside in LA, yet to top 64 receiving yards in any outing so far. Bills WR Stefon Diggs continues to see a high target share and plenty of opportunity, totaling just two more PPR points than Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. Bears WR Allen Robinson has also struggled to produce on his 21 targets through three games - topping no more than 35 receiving yards in a single game. He ranks as the WR64 (tied with Laviska Shenault Jr.) heading into Week 4, but the bad news for fantasy managers is that the Bears offensive woes don’t look like they’ll be resolving any time soon.

Injury news

JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, leaving his status up in the air for Week 4. It’s an unfortunate blow to the talented wide receiver corps, as the team was already without WR Diontae Johnson, who is managing a knee injury and the timetable to return remains unknown. The lack of receivers left rookie RB Najee Harris to essentially function as the team’s WR1 in Week 3, commanding 19 targets on the day.

Titans WR AJ Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s outing and his status for Week 4 is uncertain. In his absence, Julio Jones did not take a jump in terms of target share. In fact, it was none other than second-year WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine that got his chance to shine, catching all four of his targets for 53 yards and a score.

The Giants offense had a slew of injuries at wide receiver, as both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both exited with hamstring injuries. It’s uncertain if either will be good to go in Week 4, but if not, Kenny Golladay will have all the opportunity in the world to prove he was worthy of his big contract.

WR streamer of the week

Jakobi Meyers vs. Bucs

Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, the Bucs have led the league in fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position. Sure, they have played some higher-flying offenses like the Cowboys and Bucs to skew that just a smidge, but even for the Patriots, game script should be favorable to a nice day for the Pats pass-catchers. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 29 targets and 176 receiving yards through Week 3, and with RB James White (who saw nearly a 20% target share in Weeks 1 and 2) out indefinitely, Meyers could see a further bump in opportunity.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ SF
2 Tyreek Hill KC vs LAC
3 Stefon Diggs BUF vs WAS
4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ JAC
5 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ MIN
6 Calvin Ridley ATL @ NYG
7 Keenan Allen LAC @ KC
8 Tyler Lockett SEA @ MIN
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs PHI
10 Cooper Kupp LAR vs TB
11 Justin Jefferson MIN vs SEA
12 A.J. Brown TEN vs IND
13 Adam Thielen MIN vs SEA
14 D.J. Moore CAR @ HOU
15 Deebo Samuel SF vs GB
16 Julio Jones TEN vs IND
17 Amari Cooper DAL vs PHI
18 Allen Robinson II CHI @ CLE
19 Chris Godwin TB @ LAR
20 Marquise Brown BAL @ DET
21 Terry McLaurin WAS @ BUF
22 Mike Evans TB @ LAR
23 Tee Higgins CIN @ PIT
24 Robert Woods LAR vs TB
25 Mike Williams LAC @ KC
26 Courtland Sutton DEN vs NYJ
27 Antonio Brown TB @ LAR
28 Diontae Johnson PIT vs CIN
29 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ PIT
30 DeVonta Smith PHI @ DAL
31 Brandin Cooks HOU vs CAR
32 Sterling Shepard NYG vs ATL
33 Robby Anderson CAR @ HOU
34 Kenny Golladay NYG vs ATL
35 Tyler Boyd CIN @ PIT
36 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs CIN
37 Corey Davis NYJ @ DEN
38 Chase Claypool PIT vs CIN
39 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs ARI
40 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ TEN
41 Rondale Moore ARI @ JAC
42 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ LV
43 Tim Patrick DEN vs NYJ
44 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs CHI
45 K.J. Osborn MIN vs SEA
46 Jakobi Meyers NE vs NO
47 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs ARI
48 Darnell Mooney CHI @ CLE
49 Bryan Edwards LV vs MIA
50 Nelson Agholor NE vs NO
51 Christian Kirk ARI @ JAC
52 Jalen Reagor PHI @ DAL
53 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs ARI
54 Cole Beasley BUF vs WAS
55 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs WAS
56 Henry Ruggs III LV vs MIA
57 Zach Pascal IND @ TEN
58 Marquez Callaway NO @ NE
59 Sammy Watkins BAL @ DET
60 Mecole Hardman KC vs LAC
61 DeVante Parker MIA @ LV
62 Darius Slayton NYG vs ATL
63 Tyrell Williams DET vs BAL
64 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ DEN
65 Dyami Brown WAS @ BUF
66 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ HOU
67 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ SF
68 Will Fuller V MIA @ LV
69 Russell Gage ATL @ NYG
70 Elijah Moore NYJ @ DEN
71 KJ Hamler DEN vs NYJ
72 Quintez Cephus DET vs BAL
73 Gabriel Davis BUF vs WAS
74 Hunter Renfrow LV vs MIA
75 Van Jefferson LAR vs TB
76 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs PHI
77 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs BAL
78 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs GB
79 A.J. Green ARI @ JAC
80 Quez Watkins PHI @ DAL
81 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs CHI
82 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs CHI
83 Demarcus Robinson KC vs LAC
84 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ NYG
85 Rashard Higgins CLE vs CHI
86 Allen Lazard GB @ SF
87 Randall Cobb GB @ SF
88 Adam Humphries WAS @ BUF
89 Deonte Harris NO @ NE
90 Kendrick Bourne NE vs NO
91 Trent Sherfield SF vs GB
92 Chris Conley HOU vs CAR
93 Jalen Guyton LAC @ KC
94 Freddie Swain SEA @ MIN
95 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ DEN
96 Byron Pringle KC vs LAC
97 Chester Rogers TEN vs IND
98 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ NYG
99 Joshua Palmer LAC @ KC
100 Kalif Raymond DET vs BAL
101 James Washington PIT vs CIN
102 Albert Wilson MIA @ LV
103 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs GB
104 Kadarius Toney NYG vs ATL
105 Trinity Benson DET vs BAL
106 Preston Williams MIA @ LV
107 DeSean Jackson LAR vs TB
108 Parris Campbell IND @ TEN
109 Greg Ward PHI @ DAL
110 Brandon Zylstra CAR @ HOU
111 Devin Duvernay BAL @ DET
112 Andre Roberts HOU vs CAR
113 Tutu Atwell LAR vs TB
114 Chris Hogan NO @ NE
115 Tyron Johnson JAC vs ARI
116 Cam Sims WAS @ BUF
117 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ NE
118 Mike Strachan IND @ TEN
119 Tyler Johnson TB @ LAR
120 Ashton Dulin IND @ TEN
121 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ CLE
122 Auden Tate CIN @ PIT
123 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ DEN
124 Amari Rodgers GB @ SF
125 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN vs SEA
126 Scotty Miller TB @ LAR
127 Tylan Wallace BAL @ DET
128 Breshad Perriman CHI @ CLE
129 Andy Isabella ARI @ JAC
130 Dede Westbrook MIN vs SEA
131 Seth Williams DEN vs NYJ
132 Simi Fehoko DAL vs PHI
133 Collin Johnson NYG vs ATL

More From DraftKings Nation