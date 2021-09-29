Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

As we continue to roll on through the fantasy football season, there are several things becoming abundantly clear. The first is that Rams WR Cooper Kupp is #goodatfootball. The second is that Chargers WR Mike Williams is also #goodatfootball.
Conversely, we need to talk about the bad and the ugly. Robert Woods seems to have fallen by the wayside in LA, yet to top 64 receiving yards in any outing so far. Bills WR Stefon Diggs continues to see a high target share and plenty of opportunity, totaling just two more PPR points than Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. Bears WR Allen Robinson has also struggled to produce on his 21 targets through three games - topping no more than 35 receiving yards in a single game. He ranks as the WR64 (tied with Laviska Shenault Jr.) heading into Week 4, but the bad news for fantasy managers is that the Bears offensive woes don’t look like they’ll be resolving any time soon.
Injury news
JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, leaving his status up in the air for Week 4. It’s an unfortunate blow to the talented wide receiver corps, as the team was already without WR Diontae Johnson, who is managing a knee injury and the timetable to return remains unknown. The lack of receivers left rookie RB Najee Harris to essentially function as the team’s WR1 in Week 3, commanding 19 targets on the day.
Titans WR AJ Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s outing and his status for Week 4 is uncertain. In his absence, Julio Jones did not take a jump in terms of target share. In fact, it was none other than second-year WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine that got his chance to shine, catching all four of his targets for 53 yards and a score.
The Giants offense had a slew of injuries at wide receiver, as both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both exited with hamstring injuries. It’s uncertain if either will be good to go in Week 4, but if not, Kenny Golladay will have all the opportunity in the world to prove he was worthy of his big contract.
WR streamer of the week
Jakobi Meyers vs. Bucs
Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, the Bucs have led the league in fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position. Sure, they have played some higher-flying offenses like the Cowboys and Bucs to skew that just a smidge, but even for the Patriots, game script should be favorable to a nice day for the Pats pass-catchers. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 29 targets and 176 receiving yards through Week 3, and with RB James White (who saw nearly a 20% target share in Weeks 1 and 2) out indefinitely, Meyers could see a further bump in opportunity.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 3
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ SF
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs LAC
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs WAS
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ JAC
|5
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ MIN
|6
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|@ NYG
|7
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ KC
|8
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ MIN
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs PHI
|10
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs TB
|11
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs SEA
|12
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs IND
|13
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs SEA
|14
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ HOU
|15
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs GB
|16
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs IND
|17
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs PHI
|18
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ CLE
|19
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ LAR
|20
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ DET
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ BUF
|22
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ LAR
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ PIT
|24
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs TB
|25
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ KC
|26
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|27
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ LAR
|28
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs CIN
|29
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ PIT
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ DAL
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs CAR
|32
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|vs ATL
|33
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ HOU
|34
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs ATL
|35
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ PIT
|36
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|vs CIN
|37
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|38
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs CIN
|39
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs ARI
|40
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ TEN
|41
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ JAC
|42
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ LV
|43
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|44
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|vs CHI
|45
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs SEA
|46
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs NO
|47
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|vs ARI
|48
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ CLE
|49
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs MIA
|50
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs NO
|51
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ JAC
|52
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ DAL
|53
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs ARI
|54
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs WAS
|55
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs WAS
|56
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|vs MIA
|57
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ TEN
|58
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ NE
|59
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ DET
|60
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs LAC
|61
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|@ LV
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs ATL
|63
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|vs BAL
|64
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|65
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ BUF
|66
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ HOU
|67
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ SF
|68
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|@ LV
|69
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ NYG
|70
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|71
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|72
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|vs BAL
|73
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs WAS
|74
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs MIA
|75
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs TB
|76
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|vs PHI
|77
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs BAL
|78
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs GB
|79
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ JAC
|80
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ DAL
|81
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs CHI
|82
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs CHI
|83
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs LAC
|84
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ NYG
|85
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs CHI
|86
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ SF
|87
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ SF
|88
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ BUF
|89
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|@ NE
|90
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs NO
|91
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs GB
|92
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs CAR
|93
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ KC
|94
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ MIN
|95
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|96
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs LAC
|97
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs IND
|98
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ NYG
|99
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ KC
|100
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs BAL
|101
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs CIN
|102
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ LV
|103
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs GB
|104
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs ATL
|105
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|vs BAL
|106
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ LV
|107
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs TB
|108
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ TEN
|109
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ DAL
|110
|Brandon Zylstra
|CAR
|@ HOU
|111
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ DET
|112
|Andre Roberts
|HOU
|vs CAR
|113
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|vs TB
|114
|Chris Hogan
|NO
|@ NE
|115
|Tyron Johnson
|JAC
|vs ARI
|116
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ BUF
|117
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ NE
|118
|Mike Strachan
|IND
|@ TEN
|119
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ LAR
|120
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ TEN
|121
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|@ CLE
|122
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|@ PIT
|123
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|124
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ SF
|125
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|vs SEA
|126
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ LAR
|127
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|@ DET
|128
|Breshad Perriman
|CHI
|@ CLE
|129
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|@ JAC
|130
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|vs SEA
|131
|Seth Williams
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|132
|Simi Fehoko
|DAL
|vs PHI
|133
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs ATL