Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

As we continue to roll on through the fantasy football season, there are several things becoming abundantly clear. The first is that Rams WR Cooper Kupp is #goodatfootball. The second is that Chargers WR Mike Williams is also #goodatfootball.

Conversely, we need to talk about the bad and the ugly. Robert Woods seems to have fallen by the wayside in LA, yet to top 64 receiving yards in any outing so far. Bills WR Stefon Diggs continues to see a high target share and plenty of opportunity, totaling just two more PPR points than Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders. Bears WR Allen Robinson has also struggled to produce on his 21 targets through three games - topping no more than 35 receiving yards in a single game. He ranks as the WR64 (tied with Laviska Shenault Jr.) heading into Week 4, but the bad news for fantasy managers is that the Bears offensive woes don’t look like they’ll be resolving any time soon.

Injury news

JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, leaving his status up in the air for Week 4. It’s an unfortunate blow to the talented wide receiver corps, as the team was already without WR Diontae Johnson, who is managing a knee injury and the timetable to return remains unknown. The lack of receivers left rookie RB Najee Harris to essentially function as the team’s WR1 in Week 3, commanding 19 targets on the day.

Titans WR AJ Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s outing and his status for Week 4 is uncertain. In his absence, Julio Jones did not take a jump in terms of target share. In fact, it was none other than second-year WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine that got his chance to shine, catching all four of his targets for 53 yards and a score.

The Giants offense had a slew of injuries at wide receiver, as both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both exited with hamstring injuries. It’s uncertain if either will be good to go in Week 4, but if not, Kenny Golladay will have all the opportunity in the world to prove he was worthy of his big contract.

WR streamer of the week

Jakobi Meyers vs. Bucs

Through the first three weeks of the NFL season, the Bucs have led the league in fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position. Sure, they have played some higher-flying offenses like the Cowboys and Bucs to skew that just a smidge, but even for the Patriots, game script should be favorable to a nice day for the Pats pass-catchers. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 29 targets and 176 receiving yards through Week 3, and with RB James White (who saw nearly a 20% target share in Weeks 1 and 2) out indefinitely, Meyers could see a further bump in opportunity.