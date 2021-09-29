Tight end PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 was another wild week at the tight end position. Outside of your usual top-12 finishers like Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, we saw names like Dawson Knox, Tommy Tremble and Tommy Conklin rank in the top-12. Fantasy managers also got a surprise when Kyle Pitt had a slow day, entering the fourth quarter without a target on the day. After promising usage in Weeks 1 and 2, there was hope from many that Week 3 would be the big break out.

Injury news

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski left the field briefly in Week 3 after taking a big hit to the midsection. He entered the locker room for X-rays, which were negative for broken ribs, so he did return rather quickly. Immediately after stepping back onto the field, Gronk saw two red zone targets — an encouraging sign that Brady felt confident he was good to go.

Evan Engram made his debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury. He saw six targets on the day, although he caught just two for 21 yards.

Best TE streamer for Week 4

Pat Freiermuth vs. Packers

The Steelers offense is a concerning one, but a low-key bright spot is rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. He continues to demonstrate a connection with QB Ben Roethlisberger after their two-touchdown preseason outing and has racked up 10 targets through the first three weeks of the season. JuJu Smith-Shuster went out with a rib injury in Week 3, and Diontae Johnson continues to be out with a knee injury, so there could definitely be more opportunity to come in the next several weeks for the rookie tight end out of Penn State.