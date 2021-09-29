Tight end PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 was another wild week at the tight end position. Outside of your usual top-12 finishers like Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, we saw names like Dawson Knox, Tommy Tremble and Tommy Conklin rank in the top-12. Fantasy managers also got a surprise when Kyle Pitt had a slow day, entering the fourth quarter without a target on the day. After promising usage in Weeks 1 and 2, there was hope from many that Week 3 would be the big break out.
Injury news
Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski left the field briefly in Week 3 after taking a big hit to the midsection. He entered the locker room for X-rays, which were negative for broken ribs, so he did return rather quickly. Immediately after stepping back onto the field, Gronk saw two red zone targets — an encouraging sign that Brady felt confident he was good to go.
Evan Engram made his debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury. He saw six targets on the day, although he caught just two for 21 yards.
Best TE streamer for Week 4
Pat Freiermuth vs. Packers
The Steelers offense is a concerning one, but a low-key bright spot is rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. He continues to demonstrate a connection with QB Ben Roethlisberger after their two-touchdown preseason outing and has racked up 10 targets through the first three weeks of the season. JuJu Smith-Shuster went out with a rib injury in Week 3, and Diontae Johnson continues to be out with a knee injury, so there could definitely be more opportunity to come in the next several weeks for the rookie tight end out of Penn State.
Tight end PPR rankings for Week 3
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs LAC
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs MIA
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs BAL
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs GB
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ DET
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ NYG
|7
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ LAR
|8
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|9
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ SF
|10
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ BUF
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ DAL
|12
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs TB
|13
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ KC
|14
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs NO
|15
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|@ NE
|16
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs CHI
|17
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs NO
|18
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ CLE
|19
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|vs PHI
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ LV
|21
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ MIN
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs PHI
|23
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs SEA
|24
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs WAS
|25
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|@ HOU
|26
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ TEN
|27
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs CHI
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs CIN
|29
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|vs CIN
|30
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs ATL
|31
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ NYG
|32
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|33
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ NE
|34
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|35
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs IND
|36
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|@ DAL
|37
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ PIT
|38
|Maxx Williams
|ARI
|@ JAC
|39
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|vs CHI
|40
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|vs CAR
|41
|Chris Manhertz
|JAC
|vs ARI
|42
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ LAR
|43
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs MIA
|44
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|@ CLE
|45
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs CAR
|46
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|@ HOU
|47
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|vs IND
|48
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ TEN
|49
|Kaden Smith
|NYG
|vs ATL
|50
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ MIN
|51
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|52
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ KC
|53
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|vs SEA
|54
|Derek Carrier
|LV
|vs MIA
|55
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ LAR
|56
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@ BUF
|57
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|@ DET
|58
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|@ SF
|59
|MyCole Pruitt
|TEN
|vs IND
|60
|Tommy Hudson
|TEN
|vs IND
|61
|Blake Bell
|KC
|vs LAC
|62
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|@ LV
|63
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|vs GB
|64
|Darrell Daniels
|ARI
|@ JAC
|65
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|@ TEN
|66
|Lee Smith
|ATL
|@ NYG
|67
|Luke Farrell
|JAC
|vs ARI
|68
|Eric Saubert
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|69
|Cethan Carter
|MIA
|@ LV
|70
|Darren Fells
|DET
|vs BAL
|71
|Jack Stoll
|PHI
|@ DAL
|72
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|@ PIT
|73
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs ATL
|74
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|vs ARI
|75
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|@ LV