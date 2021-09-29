 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

Week 3 was another wild week at the tight end position. Outside of your usual top-12 finishers like Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, we saw names like Dawson Knox, Tommy Tremble and Tommy Conklin rank in the top-12. Fantasy managers also got a surprise when Kyle Pitt had a slow day, entering the fourth quarter without a target on the day. After promising usage in Weeks 1 and 2, there was hope from many that Week 3 would be the big break out.

Injury news

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski left the field briefly in Week 3 after taking a big hit to the midsection. He entered the locker room for X-rays, which were negative for broken ribs, so he did return rather quickly. Immediately after stepping back onto the field, Gronk saw two red zone targets — an encouraging sign that Brady felt confident he was good to go.

Evan Engram made his debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury. He saw six targets on the day, although he caught just two for 21 yards.

Best TE streamer for Week 4

Pat Freiermuth vs. Packers

The Steelers offense is a concerning one, but a low-key bright spot is rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. He continues to demonstrate a connection with QB Ben Roethlisberger after their two-touchdown preseason outing and has racked up 10 targets through the first three weeks of the season. JuJu Smith-Shuster went out with a rib injury in Week 3, and Diontae Johnson continues to be out with a knee injury, so there could definitely be more opportunity to come in the next several weeks for the rookie tight end out of Penn State.

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs LAC
2 Darren Waller LV vs MIA
3 T.J. Hockenson DET vs BAL
4 George Kittle SF vs GB
5 Mark Andrews BAL @ DET
6 Kyle Pitts ATL @ NYG
7 Rob Gronkowski TB @ LAR
8 Noah Fant DEN vs NYJ
9 Robert Tonyan GB @ SF
10 Logan Thomas WAS @ BUF
11 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DAL
12 Tyler Higbee LAR vs TB
13 Jared Cook LAC @ KC
14 Jonnu Smith NE vs NO
15 Juwan Johnson NO @ NE
16 Austin Hooper CLE vs CHI
17 Hunter Henry NE vs NO
18 Cole Kmet CHI @ CLE
19 Blake Jarwin DAL vs PHI
20 Mike Gesicki MIA @ LV
21 Gerald Everett SEA @ MIN
22 Dalton Schultz DAL vs PHI
23 Tyler Conklin MIN vs SEA
24 Dawson Knox BUF vs WAS
25 Dan Arnold CAR @ HOU
26 Jack Doyle IND @ TEN
27 David Njoku CLE vs CHI
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs CIN
29 Eric Ebron PIT vs CIN
30 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs ATL
31 Hayden Hurst ATL @ NYG
32 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ DEN
33 Adam Trautman NO @ NE
34 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs NYJ
35 Anthony Firkser TEN vs IND
36 Zach Ertz PHI @ DAL
37 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ PIT
38 Maxx Williams ARI @ JAC
39 Harrison Bryant CLE vs CHI
40 Jordan Akins HOU vs CAR
41 Chris Manhertz JAC vs ARI
42 O.J. Howard TB @ LAR
43 Foster Moreau LV vs MIA
44 Jimmy Graham CHI @ CLE
45 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs CAR
46 Ian Thomas CAR @ HOU
47 Geoff Swaim TEN vs IND
48 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ TEN
49 Kaden Smith NYG vs ATL
50 Will Dissly SEA @ MIN
51 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ DEN
52 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ KC
53 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs SEA
54 Derek Carrier LV vs MIA
55 Cameron Brate TB @ LAR
56 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ BUF
57 Josh Oliver BAL @ DET
58 Marcedes Lewis GB @ SF
59 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs IND
60 Tommy Hudson TEN vs IND
61 Blake Bell KC vs LAC
62 Durham Smythe MIA @ LV
63 Ross Dwelley SF vs GB
64 Darrell Daniels ARI @ JAC
65 Kylen Granson IND @ TEN
66 Lee Smith ATL @ NYG
67 Luke Farrell JAC vs ARI
68 Eric Saubert DEN vs NYJ
69 Cethan Carter MIA @ LV
70 Darren Fells DET vs BAL
71 Jack Stoll PHI @ DAL
72 Drew Sample CIN @ PIT
73 Evan Engram NYG vs ATL
74 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs ARI
75 Hunter Long MIA @ LV

