Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 brought us Dalton Schultz, Tyler Conklin, and Zach Ertz as the Top 3 non-PPR tight ends. That’s not a Top 3 many were expecting this week or any week for that matter. It just goes to show you how tough predicting fantasy tight ends are, especially in non-PPR, which is driven by unpredictable touchdowns versus more predictable receptions.
Touchdowns for Dawson Knox, Tyler Higbee, Pat Freiermuth and Austin Hooper helped prop each up despite none seeing over five targets. Each of these tight ends have fantasy value, but consistency will only come for those tight end who can continue to see seven or more targets per game. So far, the only tight ends to average that number are Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, and T.J. Hockenson.
Injury news
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
With Tom Brady and Gronkowski returning to New England this week, Gronkowski’s rib injury takes on even more significance. The good news is that there is no structural damage. That means he’ll likely play, but he could be limited to a degree.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 4
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ PHI
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|@ LAC
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|@ CHI
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs SEA
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ DEN
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs WAS
|7
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ NE
|8
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs ARI
|9
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs BAL
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs KC
|11
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ ATL
|12
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|vs LV
|13
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|vs PIT
|14
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs HOU
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs IND
|16
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs TB
|17
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ NO
|18
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs CLE
|19
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|@ MIN
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|@ GB
|21
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ SF
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs TB
|23
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|vs CAR
|24
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs DET
|25
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs CAR
|26
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ MIA
|27
|David Njoku
|CLE
|@ MIN
|28
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|@ CIN
|29
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs NYG
|30
|Maxx Williams
|ARI
|@ LAR
|31
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|vs NYG
|32
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|vs LV
|33
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs BAL
|34
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|vs WAS
|35
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|@ GB
|36
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|37
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ MIA
|38
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|vs KC
|39
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|@ BUF