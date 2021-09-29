 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with CeeDee Lamb #88 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Week 3 brought us Dalton Schultz, Tyler Conklin, and Zach Ertz as the Top 3 non-PPR tight ends. That’s not a Top 3 many were expecting this week or any week for that matter. It just goes to show you how tough predicting fantasy tight ends are, especially in non-PPR, which is driven by unpredictable touchdowns versus more predictable receptions.

Touchdowns for Dawson Knox, Tyler Higbee, Pat Freiermuth and Austin Hooper helped prop each up despite none seeing over five targets. Each of these tight ends have fantasy value, but consistency will only come for those tight end who can continue to see seven or more targets per game. So far, the only tight ends to average that number are Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, and T.J. Hockenson.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

With Tom Brady and Gronkowski returning to New England this week, Gronkowski’s rib injury takes on even more significance. The good news is that there is no structural damage. That means he’ll likely play, but he could be limited to a degree.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 4

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ PHI
2 Darren Waller LV @ LAC
3 T.J. Hockenson DET @ CHI
4 George Kittle SF vs SEA
5 Mark Andrews BAL @ DEN
6 Kyle Pitts ATL vs WAS
7 Rob Gronkowski TB @ NE
8 Tyler Higbee LAR vs ARI
9 Noah Fant DEN vs BAL
10 Dallas Goedert PHI vs KC
11 Logan Thomas WAS @ ATL
12 Jared Cook LAC vs LV
13 Robert Tonyan GB vs PIT
14 Dawson Knox BUF vs HOU
15 Mike Gesicki MIA vs IND
16 Hunter Henry NE vs TB
17 Evan Engram NYG @ NO
18 Tyler Conklin MIN vs CLE
19 Austin Hooper CLE @ MIN
20 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ GB
21 Gerald Everett SEA @ SF
22 Jonnu Smith NE vs TB
23 Blake Jarwin DAL vs CAR
24 Cole Kmet CHI vs DET
25 Dalton Schultz DAL vs CAR
26 Jack Doyle IND @ MIA
27 David Njoku CLE @ MIN
28 Dan Arnold JAC @ CIN
29 Juwan Johnson NO vs NYG
30 Maxx Williams ARI @ LAR
31 Adam Trautman NO vs NYG
32 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs LV
33 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs BAL
34 Hayden Hurst ATL vs WAS
35 Eric Ebron PIT @ GB
36 Tyler Kroft NYJ vs TEN
37 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ MIA
38 Zach Ertz PHI vs KC
39 Jordan Akins HOU @ BUF

More From DraftKings Nation