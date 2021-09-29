D/ST rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 defense and special teams fantasy leaders were teams that faced Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts. I’m sensing a theme here. As usual, picking on young quarterbacks often turns out to be good for your D/STs in fantasy football.

Streaming options

Zach Wilson and the Jets have given up the most D/ST points in the league and now they get a defense that should be available to stream or play at value in DFS.

The Bengals D/ST has had two good games in a row against the Bears and Steelers on the road. They now face a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who has no qualms with chucking the ball up for grabs.

The Chiefs very much need to get back on track after falling 1-2 after playing three strong teams in the Browns, Ravens and Chargers. They should be able to get some of their frustrations out on the Eagles and their young quarterback Jalen Hurts.