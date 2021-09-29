 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 4 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) returns an interception as teammate cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) reacts against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Highmark Stadium.&nbsp; Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 defense and special teams fantasy leaders were teams that faced Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts. I’m sensing a theme here. As usual, picking on young quarterbacks often turns out to be good for your D/STs in fantasy football.

Streaming options

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Zach Wilson and the Jets have given up the most D/ST points in the league and now they get a defense that should be available to stream or play at value in DFS.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals D/ST has had two good games in a row against the Bears and Steelers on the road. They now face a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who has no qualms with chucking the ball up for grabs.

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs very much need to get back on track after falling 1-2 after playing three strong teams in the Browns, Ravens and Chargers. They should be able to get some of their frustrations out on the Eagles and their young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

D/ST rankings for Week 4

Rk Name Opp
1 Buffalo Bills vs HOU
2 New Orleans Saints vs NYG
3 Tennessee Titans @ NYJ
4 Washington Football Team @ ATL
5 Cincinnati Bengals vs JAC
6 Indianapolis Colts @ MIA
7 Kansas City Chiefs @ PHI
8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ NE
9 New York Giants @ NO
10 Los Angeles Rams vs ARI
11 Cleveland Browns @ MIN
12 Green Bay Packers vs PIT
13 Chicago Bears vs DET
14 Baltimore Ravens @ DEN
15 Denver Broncos vs BAL
16 Miami Dolphins vs IND
17 Detroit Lions @ CHI
18 Pittsburgh Steelers @ GB
19 Dallas Cowboys vs CAR
20 San Francisco 49ers vs SEA
21 Arizona Cardinals @ LAR
22 Carolina Panthers @ DAL
23 Las Vegas Raiders @ LAC
24 Jacksonville Jaguars @ CIN
25 Seattle Seahawks @ SF
26 Atlanta Falcons vs WAS
27 New England Patriots vs TB
28 Los Angeles Chargers vs LV
29 Minnesota Vikings vs CLE
30 New York Jets vs TEN
31 Philadelphia Eagles vs KC
32 Houston Texans @ BUF

