D/ST rankings for Week 4 fantasy football

Week 3 defense and special teams fantasy leaders were teams that faced Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts. I’m sensing a theme here. As usual, picking on young quarterbacks often turns out to be good for your D/STs in fantasy football.
Streaming options
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets
Zach Wilson and the Jets have given up the most D/ST points in the league and now they get a defense that should be available to stream or play at value in DFS.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Bengals D/ST has had two good games in a row against the Bears and Steelers on the road. They now face a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who has no qualms with chucking the ball up for grabs.
Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs very much need to get back on track after falling 1-2 after playing three strong teams in the Browns, Ravens and Chargers. They should be able to get some of their frustrations out on the Eagles and their young quarterback Jalen Hurts.
D/ST rankings for Week 4
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|vs HOU
|2
|New Orleans Saints
|vs NYG
|3
|Tennessee Titans
|@ NYJ
|4
|Washington Football Team
|@ ATL
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs JAC
|6
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ MIA
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@ PHI
|8
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ NE
|9
|New York Giants
|@ NO
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs ARI
|11
|Cleveland Browns
|@ MIN
|12
|Green Bay Packers
|vs PIT
|13
|Chicago Bears
|vs DET
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ DEN
|15
|Denver Broncos
|vs BAL
|16
|Miami Dolphins
|vs IND
|17
|Detroit Lions
|@ CHI
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ GB
|19
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs CAR
|20
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs SEA
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ LAR
|22
|Carolina Panthers
|@ DAL
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@ LAC
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ CIN
|25
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ SF
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs WAS
|27
|New England Patriots
|vs TB
|28
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs LV
|29
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs CLE
|30
|New York Jets
|vs TEN
|31
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs KC
|32
|Houston Texans
|@ BUF