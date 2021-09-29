How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the September 29th episode

Just one week removed from their special “Grand Slam” show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, AEW stays in the state of New York for tonight’s live episode of Dynamite coming from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

It was officially announced on Monday that AEW Full Gear will take place on Sunday, November 13 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, so this tonight’s show will most likely serve as the starting point of the six-week march towards the pay-per-view.

Date: Wednesday, September 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

This week’s show will be headlined by TNT Champion Miro defending his belt against Sammy Guevara. Miro has successfully held on to the title since May and has been a dominant midcard champ for AEW. Guevara has a three-match winning streak heading into the show so something has to give here.

The epic showdown between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega ended in a time limit draw last week with the friends of both men coming down to the ring to fight afterwards. We’ll for sure be getting the fallout from that encounter as a rematch for Full Gear is most likely on the horizon.

Also on the show, we’ll get the continuation of the feud between SuperKliq and Jurassic Express when Adam Cole goes one-on-one in singles action against Jungle Boy. Donte Martin and Matt Sydal will face Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson in tag team action and Penelope Ford and The Bunny will battle Tay Conti and Anna Jay.