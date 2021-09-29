Breaking down the weather forecast for YellaWood 500

NASCAR is heading down to the Talladega Superspeedway for the 2021 YellaWood 500 race. To begin things, we have the Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Friday at 1:00. The race will air on FS1. On Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will run the Sparks 300 race at Talladega, which will air on NBC Sports. To wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the YellaWood 500 and will be on NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Weather is unpredictable, so the forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, October 2nd

Hi 85°, Low 64°: Hazy sun and humid, 15% chance of rain

1:00 p.m. ET, Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps, 250.04 miles)

4:30 p.m. ET, Sparks 300 at Talladega (113 laps, 300.58 miles)

Sunday, October 3rd

Hi 81°, Low 64°: Turning out cloudy, 25% chance of rain

2:00 p.m. ET, YellaWood 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles)