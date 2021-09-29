NASCAR schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR is headed to Alabama and the historic Talladega Superspeedway this weekend as all three racing series continue their playoffs. All three series are in the second race of the particular round. The Cup Series is into its second round with 12 drivers, the Xfinity Series is in its opening round of 12 drivers, and the Truck Series is in the second round with 8 drivers.

The weekend opens on Saturday with the Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250. The race gets started at 1 p.m. ET and airs on FS1 with a live stream at FOX.com/live and on the Bally Sports app. John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +700. That is just ahead of Sheldon Creed, who is +750 to win.

Saturday will feature a doubleheader, with the Xfinity Series Sparks 300 running at 4:30 p.m. The race will air on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBCSports.com/live.

The weekend wraps on Sunday with the Cup Series running the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. and airs on NBC Sports Network with a live stream at NBCSports.com/live. Defending race champ Denny Hamlin is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +900.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 2

1 p.m. — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Sparks 300, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, October 3

2 p.m. — YellaWood 500, Cup Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live