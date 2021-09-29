Braves vs. Phillies series: Predictions, odds, picks, MLB playoff implications for Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies wasted a great performance from ace Zack Wheeler on Tuesday night as they lost 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves. With the win, the Braves’ magic number to win the division is three games. On Wednesday night, the Phillies will start Aaron Nola, while the Braves will give the ball to Max Fried.

NL East standings

Braves 84-72 —

Phillies 81-76 — 3.5 GB

Braves vs. Phillies odds

Run line: PHI +1.5 (-170), ATL -1.5 (+150)

Over/under: 8

Moneyline: PHI +120, ATL -140

The Phillies have only scored one run in their last 18 innings, which is not what you want to hear or see in the midst of the playoff race. Philadelphia could not figure out Braves starter Charlie Morton, who didn’t allow a single run and recorded 10 strikeouts in 7.0 IP. Now, the Phillies will have to go up against Max Fried, who has been outstanding in August and this month with a 1.36 ERA and 1.59 ERA. Take the Braves on the moneyline until the Phils show otherwise that their offense can show up.

Starting pitchers: Phillies RHP Aaron Nola vs. Braves RHP Max Fried

Phillies starter Aaron Nola has struggled throughout various points of this season. He has games where he looks like a Cy Young candidate and other games where he is giving up a big inning. The 28-year-old pitcher has a record of 9-8 and 4.64 ERA through 31 starts. Nola has struggled this month with a 6.58 ERA and 2-1 record in five starts. As for Fried, he’s been outstanding this season for Atlanta with a record of 13-7 and 3.12 ERA in 31 starts. Since the All-Star break, the 27-year-old starter has been one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 7-2 record and 1.78 ERA.

Prediction: Braves take Game 2

