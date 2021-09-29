Mariners vs. Athletics series: Predictions, odds, picks, AL Wild Card picture for Game 3

The Seattle Mariners are looking to capture the three-game series sweep over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 4-2 on Tuesday night for their third consecutive win. Seattle is currently sitting a half-game out of the second AL Wild Card spot and could put a dent into the Athletics’ wild card hopes, who elimination number is 2.

AL West standings

Astros 92-65 —

Mariners 88-70 — 4.5 GB

Athletics 85-73 — 7.5 GB

TEAM vs. TEAM odds

Run line: OAK -1.5 (+145), SEA +1.5 (-165)

Over/under: 7.5

Moneyline: OAK -120, SEA +100

The Mariners have been one of the best teams in baseball down the stretch, winning 9 out of their last 10 games. Seattle has also won 11 consecutive games over Oakland, which will play a part in how the AL Wild Card race shakes out. The M’s will start rookie Logan Gilbert, who is 6-5 with a 4.83 ERA this season.

Gilbert didn’t have best August, but has rebounded this month with an ERA of 2.93 in five starts. Seattle is 4-1 in the rookie’s last five starts. However, the Athletics might be able to snap their losing streak tonight with Frankie Montas on the mound. The last time the A’s got swept was by Seattle last week in four games. I’m going to roll with the A’s on the moneyline at -120.

Starting pitchers: A’s RHP Frankie Montas vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert

As previously noted, Gilbert has turned things around this month with an ERA of 2.93. The rookie pitcher had a horrible month of August, where he allowed 6 HRs and 24 earned runs in 23.2 IP (9.13 ERA). The 24-year-old starter will look to pick up his first win at home since July 8 against the New York Yankees. Montas has been the Athletics’ second best pitcher this year behind All-Star Chris Bassett. The 28-year-old pitcher turned his season after an average first half, where he had a record of 8-7 and 4.41. ERA. Since the All-Star break, he has a 5-2 record, 2.33 ERA, and opponents batting average of .201 through 13 starts.

Prediction: Athletics snap their losing streak

