Bryson DeChambeau in Round of 64 at Pro Long Drive Association World Championships

There were plenty of doubts about how Bryson DeChambeau would fare against the longest golf ball hitters in the world at the 2021 Pro Long Drive Association World Championships.

No matter his results today, DeChambeau silenced many doubters with his performance on Tuesday that landed him second in a group of 16 competitors.

The 2020 US Open Champion hit plenty of balls over 400 yards yesterday, including his long of 412 later in his session. And he seems to be a strong favorite to reach Round of 32 after the action on Wednesday, September 29th Mesquite, Nevada.

The Mesquite Regional Sports and Event Complex plays host to the championship, about an hour outside of Las Vegas. DeChambeau is scheduled as a part of Group 4, which starts at 6:45 p.m. ET, 3:45 p.m. PT in Nevada.

If you want to watch DeChambeau and all the other competitors, you’ll need to watch on livestream here at the Youtube channel on the Professional Long Drivers Association, as there is no TV or broadcast coverage. We’ll follow Bryson’s progress and add any other times he’ll be competing if he advances past the opening rounds here as well.

There are a total of 64 golfers competing in four groups of 16, and DeChambeau will need to make the top eight to advance. Each competitor in his four-person pod will get 150 seconds to hit six balls, with only the longest ball that lands on the “grid” (the generously-sized fairway) will count. So any and all misses don’t count against competitors.

32 players will make it to Thursday, and just 16 will reach Friday, where they’ll play down to a winner beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET on October 1st.