Yankees vs. Blue Jays series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 2 with MLB playoff implications

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays pick up their series with Game 2 on Wednesday night in Toronto. The Yanks picked up an impressive 7-2 win in the series opener on Tuesday thanks to the bullpen and the Bash Bros. Now, we enter a crucial Game 2 tonight with the AL Wild Card race heating up.

AL East Standings

Rays 97-60

Yankees 90-67 — 7.0 GB

Red Sox 88-69 — 9.0 GB

Blue Jays 87-70 — 10.0 GB

Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds

Run line: NYY -1.5 (+150), TOR +1.5 (-170)

Over/under: 8

Moneyline: NYY -115, TOR -105

The Yankees picked up an easy win in the series opener on Tuesday night, 7-2. Jameson Taillon only last a few innings and the bullpen was able to shut down the Jays’ offense. It seems Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge just can’t be stopped. Each homered with Stanton’s 3-run blast being the exclamation point in the win. So the Yankees have a 3.0 game lead on Toronto and a nice cushion on the Red Sox in the WC race.

Starting pitchers: Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole vs. Blue Jays RHP Jose Berrios

This is a huge spot for both pitchers, but more so for Cole. He was once the AL Cy Young favorite and still isn’t out of the race with Robbie Ray, who will pitch on Thursday. If Cole can shut down the Jays and pick up a win, it’ll make his case for the Cy Young stronger and we could see him overtake Ray as the favorite.

This could end up being a pitcher’s duel considering what Berrios has done this month. He hasn’t allowed more than 3 runs in any start in September, including a win over the Yankees in which he allowed 2 runs with 8 Ks over 6.2 IP. This is why the O/U is a full run lower than last night. The under feels like a strong play again. It pushed last night and that was because of a late Gio Urshela HR. Expect Cole and Berrios to go deep into this game.

While this is a very tough spot for the Jays, you’ve got to think this is it for them. A loss means you’re potentially 2.0 games out of a playoff spot with four games left in the season. If Toronto can just salvage a win tonight, Ray is on the hill in Game 3. That sense of urgency has me leaning the Blue Jays on the ML.

Prediction: Blue Jays -105

