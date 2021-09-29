Vikings TE Tyler Conklin not practicing Wednesday with glute and elbow injuries

The Minnesota Vikings are a few plays away from being 3-0 this season, but the team did avoid a 0-3 start with an impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings will now hope to keep that winning feeling going against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

One of the key contributors for Minnesota in the Week 3 victory was tight end Tyler Conklin. He was thrust into the starting role when Irv Smith went down with a season-ending injury. We look at how Conklin missing Wednesday’s practice could impact his status for Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

Conklin is dealing with glute and elbow injuries, according to the team’s official report. The fact that he is dealing with two different injuries means there’s a chance he misses the game against the Browns. Conklin was a hot waiver pickup for fantasy managers, especially given the lack of great options at the position. If he can’t go, expect the Vikings to turn to Chris Herndon in Conklin’s place. It’s hard to trust tight end production outside of the top two or three guys but fantasy managers should look elsewhere if Conklin is ultimately ruled out of the game. Thursday and Friday practice reports should clear up his status.