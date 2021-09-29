 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will Fuller not practicing on Wednesday due to multiple injuries

We break down the news that Will Fuller did not practice with chest and elbow injuries.

By Jovan C. Alford
Johnathan Abram #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders defends against a pass to the end zone intended for William Fuller V #3 of the Miami Dolphins in overtime of the game at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller did not practice on Wednesday due to chest and elbow injuries, per Barry Jackson. Fuller made his regular season debut last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy football implications

After missing the first two weeks of the season, Fuller made his anticipate debut last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The deep threat wideout had three receptions (six targets) for 20 yards. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett tried to take a couple of deep shots, but could not connect with Fuller.

Fuller is apart of Dolphins’ wide receiver unit that features DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, and Preston Williams. If Fuller cannot play on Sunday, then we could see a good amount of targets coming towards Waddle’s way. However, if Fuller does suit up, he can pose some problems for the Indianapolis Colts’ secondary. This season, the Colts have allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers, which is tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the worst make in the NFL.

