Gerald Everett placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list

Seattle Seahawks TE Gerald Everett has been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Wednesday. The Seahawks made a handful of moves after placing Everett on the Covid list:

From the wire:

— #Seahawks placed TE Gerald Everett on the COVID-19 reserve list.

— Seattle promoted DT Robert Nkemdiche to the 53-man roster and opened the practice window for Cedric Ogbuehi and Colby Parkinson.

The Seahawks have lost two straight games after winning in Week 1. Everett has been the primary tight end through three games, catching 8 of 9 targets for 77 yards and a TD. Everett has more snaps each week than backup TE Will Dissly, though that could change if Everett is unable to play in Week 4 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

Chances are you’ll be without Everett this week unless he can clear Covid-19 protocols, which means two negative tests within 48 hours, unless he isn’t vaccinated. If Everett can’t play, Dissly isn’t a bad short-term replacement for the Seahawks. He’s got 4 receptions for almost as many yards (76) as Everett this season. Dissly could see around 40+ snaps in Week 4 and will be a red zone target for QB Russell Wilson.

If you’re looking for a replacement who isn’t Dissly, there should be some decent TE options. Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz and Minnesota Vikings TE Tyler Conklin should all be available in most standard fantasy football leagues and have some upside.