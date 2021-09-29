Brewers setup man Devin Williams out for rest of season after punching wall

Milwaukee Brewers setup man Devin Williams will miss the final week of the regular season and 2021 MLB playoffs after punching a wall with his pitching hand. There’s a chance Williams may be able to return if the Brewers advance all the way to the World Series, which would be the end of October/early-November.

If Williams had watched the hit baseball movie Bull Durham, he would have listened to “Crash” Davis and not threw a punch with his pitching hand. Instead, Williams may have cost the Brewers a chance at making a deep playoff run. That may be overreacting a bit, but bullpens are crucial in the playoffs and Williams is arguably the best setup man in Major League Baseball. He has a 2.50 ERA with 87 Ks in 54 IP with 23 holds on the year.

Fortunately, the Brewers have already clinched the NL Central division title and don’t have to deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won 17 games in a row. Milwaukee will most likely face the Atlanta Braves in the divisional round of the playoffs. After that, the Brewers will have to deal with the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers should they advance to the NLCS. Not having Williams in that series could be costly.

The Brewers are currently 7/1 to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. They have the second-best odds behind the Dodgers to win the NL Pennant. Again, doing so without Williams won’t be easy.