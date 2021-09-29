Biggest line moves for Week 5 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week 5 of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Virginia vs. Miami, Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Miami -3 (-115)

Now: Miami -6 (+100)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a team that’s been less impressive in 2021 than the Hurricanes, but it’s not dissuading bettors so far.

While the status of starting quarterback D’Eriq King is up in the air, a 69-0 blowout of Central Connecticut State was a nice respite for a 38-17 drubbing by Michigan State two weeks ago.

UVA whipped Illinois 42-14, but lost by 20 points to both UNC and Wake Forest, the latter in Charlottesville. Despite the storm around the Hurricanes, bettors still believe in their talent level on a Thursday night in Miami Gardens.

Washington vs. Oregon State, Saturday 9:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Washington -3 (-120)

Now: Oregon State -2.5 (-115)

Now that’s a line move! Across pick ‘em with a bullet yesterday, the Huskies gave back 3.5 in just over an hour on Monday. It looks like the wager Right now at DK, 85% of the action and 77% of the bets are on the Beavers, and not a lot of credit is being give to UW for their 31-24 OT win over Cal on Saturday.

Western Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Michigan State -8.5

Now: Michigan State -11

Opened: 59

Now: 64.5

Sparty didn’t cover last week against Nebraska in overtime, but bettors are not dissuaded so far. MSU and running back Kenneth Walker III seemed to be able to run the ball at will against Miami and the Huskers, and that always translates well to the wagering community. And despite being run-heavy, they’re also efficient enough to move the total higher as well.

Western Kentucky is up there in pace, which is how 86% of the action and 55% of the tickets are on the over at DK Sportsbook. Also 77% of the action and 87% of the bets are on the Spartans against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.