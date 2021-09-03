There will be no cut line at the 2021 TOUR Championship

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2021 TOUR Championship on Friday at 11:45 a.m. ET. Patrick Cantlay sits atop the leaderboard at -13 and has a two-shot lead on Jon Rahm. Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau follow at -8, and Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith, and Justin Thomas are tied for fifth at -7. Hideki Matsuyama is in last place at +6, with Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed just ahead of him at +2.

The first pair — Daniel Berger and Hideki Matsuyama — will tee off at 11:45 a.m. and the final pair — Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm — will tee off at 2:05 p.m. Due to the field only consisting of the top 30 golfers in the world, this will be a no-cut event and all 30 will advance into the weekend regardless of their score after Friday’s second round.

The TOUR Championship is the season-finale of the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 season and the final round of the three-tournament FedExCup Playoffs. Following the Wyndham Championship, the top 125 golfers in the points standings playing in The Northern Trust. Following the final round of that tournament, the top 70 in points advanced to last week’s BMW Championship. Once that tournament wrapped, the top 30 advanced to the TOUR Championship. The winner of this week’s tournament will claim a $15 million first place prize.