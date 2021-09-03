How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech via live online stream

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies meet up in Week 1 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburgh, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. In one of the most underrated games of college football’s opening weekend, plenty of eyeballs should on the most exciting matchup of Friday night’s slate.

North Carolina was maybe a year too early as last season’s trendy offseason pick, but the Tar Heels are expected to take another step up with an elite quarterback Sam Howell and Mack Brown creating real change around the culture of this program. Meanwhile, Justin Fuente could really use a signature win to start out 2021 as he is squarely on the hot seat in his sixth season as the head coach at Virginia Tech.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

North Carolina is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -220 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 63.