How to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The Michigan State Spartans and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 1 at Ryan Field in Evanston. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Northwestern will see plenty of new faces on the field, while Michigan State continues to develop under their new head coach.

The Wildcats will need to replace as much production as just about any team in college football after reaching the Big Ten title game for the second time in three seasons in 2020. Pat Fitzgerald is a fantastic head coach and while another conference championship appearance is unlikely, another return to a bowl game is expected. Michigan State will enter Year 2 under head coach Mel Tucker. He was a late addition to the coaching carousel last offseason, and this team should be improved with a much more normal practice schedule to develop the roster.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Northwestern is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +135 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 46.