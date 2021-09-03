How to watch Duke vs. Charlotte via live online stream

The Duke Blue Devils and Charlotte 49ers meet up in Week 1 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both teams struggled through disappointing 2020 seasons and will look to get back on track.

Duke finished with a 2-9 overall record last year and turned the ball over a ton. The Blue Devils led the country with 39 turnovers in just 11 games, so that significant turnover rate will likely improve dramatically. Meanwhile, Charlotte followed up their first ever bowl appearance with a 2-4 season in 2020. Despite the slip, Will Healy is a young coach on the rise likely to hear his name mentioned for bigger jobs if the 49ers can bounce back.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Duke is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes Charlotte a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 60.5.