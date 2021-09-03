 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship tees off at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Cantlay of the United States and Jon Rahm of Spain look on over the ninth green while playing with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the third round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The TOUR Championship is headed into the weekend and the season-ending $15 million first prize looks like a two-golfer race. Patrick Cantlay shot four-under on Friday to finish the first 36 holes at -17 while Jon Rahm shot five-under on Friday to finish the first half of the tournament at -16. The next closest golfer is Bryson DeChambeau who is sitting at -11.

The season-ending tournament uses a handicap system based on FedExCup points. Patrick Cantlay was the points leader coming out of last week’s BMW Championship and he opened with a -10 handicap. Jon Rahm was fourth in points and opened the tournament at -6. Rahm has the low score through two days at -10, but the handicap has allowed Cantlay to maintain a slim lead.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday after noon at 12:45 p.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the third round of the TOUR Championship from 1-2:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel and 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 12-2:30 p.m. and featured holes from 2:30-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Saturday.

12:45 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann
12:55 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama
1:05 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa
1:15 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Corey Conners
1:25 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler
1:35 p.m. — Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia
1:45 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer
1:55 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson
2:05 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak
2:15 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth
2:25 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Harris English
2:35 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
2:45 p.m. — Kevin Na, Tony Finau
2:55 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau
3:05 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

