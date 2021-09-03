The TOUR Championship is headed into the weekend and the season-ending $15 million first prize looks like a two-golfer race. Patrick Cantlay shot four-under on Friday to finish the first 36 holes at -17 while Jon Rahm shot five-under on Friday to finish the first half of the tournament at -16. The next closest golfer is Bryson DeChambeau who is sitting at -11.

The season-ending tournament uses a handicap system based on FedExCup points. Patrick Cantlay was the points leader coming out of last week’s BMW Championship and he opened with a -10 handicap. Jon Rahm was fourth in points and opened the tournament at -6. Rahm has the low score through two days at -10, but the handicap has allowed Cantlay to maintain a slim lead.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday after noon at 12:45 p.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the third round of the TOUR Championship from 1-2:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel and 2:30-7 p.m. on NBC. PGA Tour Live will stream featured groups from 12-2:30 p.m. and featured holes from 2:30-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Saturday.

12:45 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama

1:05 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa

1:15 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Corey Conners

1:25 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Scottie Scheffler

1:35 p.m. — Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia

1:45 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer

1:55 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson

2:05 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak

2:15 p.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth

2:25 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Harris English

2:35 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

2:45 p.m. — Kevin Na, Tony Finau

2:55 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau

3:05 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay