Who won Washington wide receiver battle between Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown

Who will be paired opposite Terry McLaurin in Washington’s offense?

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Washington Football Team OTA
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin walks onto the field with Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic and Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel prior to drills as part of an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team continues to undergo a rebranding of its team name and logo, but the roster hopes to compete for another NFC East title. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the offense this time around, hoping to elevate it with his gunslinging style. WR Terry McLaurin has emerged as one of the league’s premier young talents, but who will star alongside him for the Football Team?

Verdict

Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries are listed as the starters along with McLaurin on the team’s depth chart, while Brown is McLaurin’s backup. Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic notes how much work Samuel is getting as the team nears the regular season, saying the receiver is building up to the beginning of the campaign. He’s more of a gadget player than a true boundary receiver, but Samuel is the favorite to be the No. 2 guy.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel has had some injuries in the past, so having Humphries and Brown on the bench if you roster Samuel might not be a bad idea. Fantasy owners will be happy about Fitzpatrick’s style when it relates to fantasy football, but McLaurin is clearly the top offensive option in the passing game. Washington will get creative using Samuel, but is it enough to merit a starting spot in standard leagues? He’s a good starting option in deeper leagues with multiple flex spots, but might be worth only a bench spot otherwise.

