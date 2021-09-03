Breaking down the weather forecast for Cook Out Southern 500

NASCAR is heading down to the Darlington Raceway for a busy weekend of racing on all three circuits. To begin things, we have the Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBCSN. On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, the Camping World Truck Series will run the In It To Win It 200, which will air on FS1. To wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the Cook Out Southern 500 and will be on NBCSN at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Darlington Raceway this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Since we are still a couple days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, September 4th

Hi 86°, Low 65°: Pleasant with some partial sunshine, 41% cloud cover with 2% precipitation probability

3:30 p.m. ET, Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps, 200.1 miles)

Sunday, September 5th

Hi 89°, Low 67°: Pleasant with partial sunshine, 43% cloud cover with 11% precipitation probability

1:30 p.m. ET, In It To Win It 200 (147 laps, 200 miles)

6:00 p.m. ET, Cook Out Southern 500 (367 laps, 501.3 miles)