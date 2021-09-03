Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, September 3rd

Two late clashes headline Friday’s MLB slate, with the Los Angeles Dodgers meeting the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros facing the fading San Diego Padres. However, there’s plenty of opportunities elsewhere for those looking to get the most out of their DFS lineups.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, September 3rd.

Aaron Judge, $5,800

Giancarlo Stanton, $5,000

Joey Gallo, $4,800

The Yankees face SP John Means, who has a 5.69 ERA in his last 10 games. The Bronx Bombers, meanwhile, are heating up as the playoffs draw closer. Judge and Stanton have combined for eight home runs in their last 10 contests while Gallo is always a good bet to go deep. Going against a struggling pitcher on a struggling team provides a good matchup for DFS players.

Jose Abreu, $5,400

Eloy Jimenez, $5,100

Luis Robert, $4,700

The White Sox are on fire, especially the heart of their lineup. Abreu is showing he’s still got a lot of game left with three home runs and 10 RBI in his last 10 games. Jimenez and Robert are finally healthy and clicking. The Royals are out of contention this year while the White Sox are gunning for the top seed in the league. Take the South Side power hitters in this one.

Randy Arozarena, $4,700

Mike Zunino, $4,700

Joey Wendle, $3,900

The Rays have been great year, but this has more to do with Minnesota sending SP Randy Dobnak to the mound. He’s got a 7.65 ERA in the his 10 games, which bodes well for Tampa Bay. Nelson Cruz is an intriguing option going against his former team, but the value plays are Zunino and Wendle. Arozarena remains a solid DFS option against a struggling pitcher.