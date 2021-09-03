Tracking MLB betting action for Friday, September 3rd

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants feature in the marquee matchup for Friday’s MLB slate, but the schedule offers plenty of value plays for bettors to start Labor Day weekend.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, September 3rd

Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 home runs (+215)

Stanton has been on fire recently with five home runs in his last eight games for the surging Yankees. He gets to face SP John Means for the Orioles, who has a 5.69 ERA in his last 10 games. Stanton going yard again is a strong value play for bettors.

Phillies over 4.5 runs (+105)

The Phillies have been hot as well, winning six straight games to stay in contention for the NL East. They get to face SP Jesus Luzardo, who has a 7.19 ERA this season. With Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins in the lineup, expect Philadelphia to get after Luzardo.

Jose Urquidy to win vs. Padres (+320)

Urquidy has been solid this year, but this bet is all about San Diego. The Padres have gone 5-14 since sitting at 66-49, losing to the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Angels and Marlins in that stretch. The Astros are one of the favorites to win the AL, so they’ll have no trouble providing Urquidy with run support here.

Dodgers -1.5 vs Giants (+130)

The Dodgers are finally in first place in the NL West, but have arguably the series of the season starting against the Giants Friday night in San Francisco. David Price goes to the mound for Los Angeles hoping to help the World Series favorites extend their division advantage. The Dodgers are 16-3 in their last 19 games and are excellent value at + odds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.