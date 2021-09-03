How Week 1 NFL odds have moved since opening in May

The NFL preseason is a wrap and it’s time for Week 1 of the regular season! The Labor Day weekend is upon us and while a lot of folks handle their fantasy football drafts, plenty more are considering who they will be wagering on in Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick things off on Thursday. We then get 14 more games on Sunday and close out the week with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders facing off on Monday Night Football.

There’s going to be plenty of action to watch and wager on, but Week 1 is of particular interest. Most weeks we get a lookahead line a week prior, but otherwise odds open on Sunday evening. For Week 1, odds have been live since May after the league released the complete schedule. There has been time for the odds to move during the minicamps and OTAs, and then again during the preseason slate.

Below, we’ve got a rundown of points spreads and totals for all 16 games of Week 1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each includes what the odds opened at in May and where they stand heading into Week 1. We’ve also included some thoughts on games of note and where there is particularly interesting line movement.

Week 1 line movement

Opening spread: Bucs -6

Current spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening total: 52

Current total: 52

You really had to be diehard Cowboys fan to watch the team struggle through last season. However, most of Dallas’ struggles had to do with an injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. He’s back in action now, but a healthier Cowboys team hasn’t been enough to entice many bets for Dallas. Around 80 percent of the handle and total number of bets are going to the Buccaneers, as people just aren’t buying the Cowboys can cover the spread against the Super Bowl champs. They weren’t taking Dallas to cover a 6-point spread, and they’re not anymore attracted to them at 7.5 points.

Opening spread: Panthers -4.5

Current spread: Panthers -5.5

Opening total: 43.5

Current total: 44.5

Opening spread: Washington -1

Current spread: Chargers -1

Opening total: 43.5

Current total: 44.5

Opening spread: Colts -1.5

Current spread: Seahawks -2.5

Opening total: 51.5

Current total: 48.5

Despite quarterback Carson Wentz returning from the COVID list, people are feeling worse about the Colts offense since the team lost receiver TY Hilton this week. The Seahawks can score, but if Indianapolis’ defense is anything like it was last year, that’s not going to be easy. The total dropping to 48.5 points still feels a little high.

Opening spread: Titans -2.5

Current spread: Titans -3

Opening total: 51

Current total: 52.5

Opening spread: Vikings -3

Current spread: Vikings -3

Opening total: 48.5

Current total: 48

Opening spread: Falcons -3

Current spread: Falcons -3.5

Opening total: 47.5

Current total: 48.5

Opening spread: 49ers -7

Current spread: 49ers -7

Opening total: 45.5

Current total: 45.5

Opening spread: Jaguars -2

Current spread: Jaguars -3

Opening total: 46

Current total: 44.5

Opening spread: Bills -5

Current spread: Bills -6.5

Opening total: 49.5

Current total: 49

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggled to push the ball down the field last season, a big limiting factor for the Steelers offense. But he looked pretty good in Pittsburgh’s last preseason game, no trouble at all throwing downfield to an incredibly talented group of playmaking receivers. Sure, the Bills can match anyone in points, but the Steelers are not a bad bet at all to cover the 6.5-point spread.

Opening spread: Packers -1

Current spread: Off the board (Was Packers -4.5)

Opening total: 49

Current total: 50

The game has been moved to Jacksonville due to the effects of Hurricane Ida, so it is not surprising this line has come off the board. It had moved considerably in the Packers favor prior to that.

Opening spread: Chiefs -6

Current spread: Chiefs -6

Opening total: 52.5

Current total: 53

Opening spread: Broncos -1

Current spread: Broncos -3

Opening total: 43

Current total: 42.5

Giants QB Daniel Jones did not impress in the preseason and Kenny Golladay’s injury provides plenty of reason for concern. Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Broncos in Week 1.

Opening spread: Patriots -2.5

Current spread: Patriots -2.5

Opening total: 45

Current total: 43.5

Opening spread: Rams -6.5

Current spread: Rams -7

Opening total: 44.5

Current total: 44

Opening spread: Ravens -5

Current spread: Ravens -4

Opening total: 50.5

Current total: 51.5

