CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings after September 2

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to get started November 21, 2022 in Qatar, but in the meantime, confederation qualifying is well underway. CONCACAF began its qualifying in March of this year, and on Thursday opened up the third round of qualifying.

The third round is when the five best teams in the confederation begin their march to Qatar. The group of five includes Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras. They are joined in the third round by qualifiers El Salvador, Canada, and Panama.

The eight teams will each play 14 games between September 2nd and March 30th. Once that round ends, the top three teams will receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team will go to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

Mexico was the only team to secure a win in the September 2nd slate of games, beating Jamaica 2-1. The other six teams all finished with draws.

Canada 1, Honduras 1

Panama 0. Costa Rica 0

Mexico 2, Jamaica 1

El Salvador 0, United States 0

The eight teams will all play again on Sunday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 8. They will then break until October. Here is what the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings look like after the first matches on September 2.