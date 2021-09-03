US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 3 on Friday, September 3

The US Open moves into the third round on Friday as the first of two weekends approaches. The third round is when seeded players start to face off, but the men’s draw still features unseeded matchups on Friday and Saturday.

The men’s draw gets underway at 11 a.m. ET on the Grandstand court when unseeded players Henri Laaksonen and Peter Gojowczyk face off. The winner of that contest will advance to face the winner of the 1:30 p.m. matchup between No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and unseeded Carlos Alcaraz Garfia. Friday’s men’s singles schedule wraps at approximately 8:15 p.m. when No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev faces unseeded Frances Tiafoe in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men’s coverage will air all day on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

11 a.m.: Henri Laaksonen (-165) vs. Peter Gojowczyk (+135) — Grandstand

12:30 p.m.: #24 Daniel Evans (-120) vs. Alexei Popyrin (+100) — Court 17

1 p.m.: #2 Daniil Medvedev (-20000) vs. Pablo Andújar (+1900) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

1:30 p.m.: #3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (-500) vs. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+370) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

2:30 p.m.: Botic Van De Zandschulp (-245) vs. Facundo Bagnis (+195) — Court 17

5 p.m.: #11 Diego Schwartzman (-500) vs. Alex Molcan (+370) — Grandstand

7 p.m.: #18 Roberto Bautista Agut (-115) vs. #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime (-105) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:15 p.m.: #5 Andrey Rublev (-320) vs. Frances Tiafoe (+255) — Arthur Ashe Stadium