Updated printable drafting tiers for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We are officially under one week away from the kickoff of the 2021 season and that means this is the last weekend to draft your fantasy football teams. Below are my drafting tiers for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

Tiers are easily my favorite way to draft. Having each position individually laid out in their own columns and separated into tiers is a good way to see the whole board. And tiers allow you to see that there is wiggle room in rankings. You don’t have to be so strict that you blindly go with yours or someone else’s rankings. Instead, you can see that a group of players is considered to be in the same tier and that picking from that tier is perfectly acceptable. This game isn’t black and white and going with your gut at the time is always a good call, especially if your tiers tell you it isn’t a big reach.

You can “Download” from the “File” menu in Google Docs into an Excel or PDF file for easier printing. I have removed the Excel link, as it is more difficult to keep updated and at this time of the year we want the most updated tiers as possible.

PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc