How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the September 3rd episode

The WWE returns to the state of Florida once again with tonight’s episode of Smackdown taking place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

The blue brand continues the build towards Extreme Rules at the end of the month but will treat audiences to a marquee title bout tonight.

How to watch

Date: Friday, September 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

The show will be headlined by a colossal championship clash between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. Balor, still incensed that John Cena took his title opportunity at SummerSlam, wasted no time in challenging the Tribal Chief during the final segment of last week’s show. The two have been on a collision course since the former made his return to the main roster back in July.

Said final segment resulted in Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos laying a 3-on-1 attack on Balor until The Street Profits came out to even the odds. We’ll most likely see the two teams feud for the belts beginning at Extreme Rules, so we’ll see how this burgeoning rivalry gets kicked off.

At the top of last week’s show, new Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch denied former champ Bianca Belair’s request for a rematch that night. Belair proceeded to then knock off Zelina Vega, Carmella, and Liv Morgan in a four-way elimination match to earn a shot at Lynch at Extreme Rules. We’ll see what the “EST” and “The Man” will have in store for each other to build their young feud in Jacksonville.