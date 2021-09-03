How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the September 3rd episode

Just two days before Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from Now Arena in the Chicago suburbs of Hoffman Estates, IL, AEW will host a jam packed episode of Rampage from the same venue.

The company will put the finishing touches on the build before the marquee ppv with several stars making an appearance on the show tonight.

How to watch

Date: Friday, September 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

Darby Allin was handpicked as the first in-ring opponent for CM Punk at All Out and 48 hours before he clashes with the “Best in the World”, he’ll take on Daniel Garcia in one-on-one action. Punk will be on commentary and after getting physical in the ring for the first time on Wednesday, we’ll see if he’ll take a bump on Rampage.

Just two days before facing AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at All Out, Kris Statlander will be in action when facing Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a two-on-one handicap match. Also, Malakai Black will face Lee Johnson in a continuation of his feud with the Andersons and AEW TNT Champion Miro will talk about his title match with Eddie Kingston this Sunday.