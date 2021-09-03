All Out 2021: How to watch and what to watch for AEW September PPV

After a whirlwind month of August, AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with ‘All Out’ coming live from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

The upstart wrestling promotion will feature a 10-match card coming live from the Chicago suburb, headlined by the in-ring debut of CM Punk.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, September 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: All Out will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch

As mentioned, the show will feature CM Punk making his AEW in-ring debut when facing Darby Allin. Punk challenged Allin to a match during his first promo on Rampage a few weeks back.

Four championships will be on the line as Impact Champion Christian Cage will challenge Kenny Omega for his AEW World title and AEW Women’s titleholder Britt Baker will defend her belt against Kris Statlander. The show will also feature a Casino Battle Royale for the women’s division where the winner will get a championship opportunity in the future.

Full list of matches

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship - Britt Baker (c) (with Rebel) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage)

AEW TNT Championship- Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he must retire from in-ring competition in AEW)

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

21-Women Casino Battle Royale

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2