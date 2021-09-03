US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 3 on Friday, September 3

The US Open is headed into the third round on Friday and that brings the first matchups of seeded opponents. Thus far, seeded players have only faced unseeded players, so the level of competition takes a significant step up for much of the field.

The women’s draw gets going at 11 a.m. ET with No. 12 seed Simona Halep facing No. 19 seed Elena Rybakina. Halep is a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -125 to win. That’s followed at noon by No. 9 Garbine Muguruza facing No. 18 Victoria Azarenka. We’ll also see No. 3 Naomi Osaka in action at 7 p.m. and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka closing out the night at 9 p.m.

Women’s tournament coverage will air all day on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

11 a.m.: #12 Simona Halep (-125) vs. #19 Elena Rybakina (+100) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

12 p.m.: #18 Victoria Azarenka (-115) vs. #9 Garbine Muguruza (-105) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

1 p.m.: #8 Barbora Krejčíková (-1000) vs. Kamilla Rakhimova (+650) — Grandstand

2:15 p.m. #5 Elina Svitolina (-215) vs. #25 Daria Kasatkina (+175) — Grandstand

4 p.m.: #16 Angelique Kerber (-145) vs. Sloane Stephens (+120) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

4:30 p.m.: #20 Ons Jabeur (-200) vs. #15 Elise Mertens (+160) — Court 17

7 p.m.: #3 Naomi Osaka (-600) vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez (+425) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

9 p.m. #2 Aryna Sabalenka (-210) vs. #26 Danielle Rose Collins (+170) — Louis Armstrong Stadium