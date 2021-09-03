How to watch Naomi Osaka in the third round of the 2021 US Open on TV and via live stream

No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka returns to action on Friday, September 3, marking her first tennis match since she beat Marie Bouzková in straight sets in the first round. Osaka was scheduled to face Olga Danilović in the second round, but Danilović had to withdraw due to a non-COVID-19 viral illness.

Osaka will now face Leylah Annie Fernandez in the third round in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN, the ESPN app, and a TennisChannel.com with a cable subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access either channel for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fernandez entered the tournament ranked No. 73 in the world. She beat Ana Konjuh in the first round and Kaia Kanepi in the second round, both in straight sets. This is the first match between Osaka and Danilovic.

Osaka is a -600 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fernandez is +425. You can bet on total games — among other options for this match — set at 18.5, 19.5, and 20.5. They are priced as follows:

18.5: Over -159, Under +125

19.5: Over -105, Under -115

20.5: Over +130, under -155