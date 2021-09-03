Report: Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19, in doubt for Week 1

The New York Jets could be without a key weapon in the passing game to open the 2021 NFL season. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network. He will be placed on the COVID-19 list and is in danger of missing Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

The length of Crowder’s stay on the COVID-19 list will depend on a variety of factors, most notable of which is whether or not he is vaccinated. If Crowder is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he can return from the COVID-19 list after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he is unvaccinated, he must remain isolated for a minimum of ten days of asymptomatic.

If Crowder is unable to go on September 12th when the Week 1 game kicks off, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore would seemingly be in line for even more targets from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Keelan Cole is currently the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart and would have a shot at additional snaps if Crowder can’t play.

Although Crowder isn’t a superstar, he’s a steady presence and his absence would not be ideal for Wilson. Cole could offer a bit more upside, but missing Crowder’s potentially steady presence is worth noting.