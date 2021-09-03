Why Oklahoma vs. Tulane will be played in Norman

Hurricane Ida did significant damage to both the city of New Orleans and surrounding areas of south Louisiana last weekend. As a result, Saturday’s scheduled Week 1 matchup between Oklahoma and Tulane was forced to move from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans to Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. The game will be kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is the second of a three-game series between the two schools. While Tulane will miss an opportunity to host the No. 2 team in the country at Yulman, OU offered a cool gesture on Friday to make the Green Wave fell somewhat at home...

As a result of the devastation caused by the storm, Tulane’s entire athletic department was forced to relocate to Birmingham, where their football has spent the entire week practicing leading up to the matchup with OU. Next week’s scheduled game against FCS Morgan State will be hosted at Legion Field.

Similar to LSU, the Green Wave program are no strangers of having to work on the fly due to hurricanes, the biggest example coming in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina forced them to play the entire season away from home.