Report: Nets trade DeAndre Jordan and four second-round picks to Pistons for Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor

The Brooklyn Nets are sending C DeAndre Jordan and four second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for C Jahlil Okafor and F Sekou Doumbouya, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets will save approximately $47 million in the trade on salary and luxury tax penalties. The Pistons will reportedly work on a buyout deal with Jordan for the two years and $20 million remaining on his deal, while also collecting some draft capital as the franchise rebuilds.

Even though the Nets signed Jordan at the insistence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the center never quite found his footing in Brooklyn. Fans were upset he took minutes away from Jarrett Allen, who ultimately got dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers to open up more minutes for Jordan. He played 21.9 minutes per game in 57 contests last season, but failed to take the floor in the playoffs.

The Pistons surprisingly gave up Doumbouya, a promising forward who the team selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Doumbouya is only 20 and will get decent minutes off the bench for the Nets. Okafor adds another bench big for Brooklyn, who is likely to utilize him in small stretches during the regular season.

The Nets saved money and added two potential bench pieces to a championship rotation. Brooklyn is favored to win the 2021-22 NBA title at +220 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.