Picks, predictions and bet splits for college football on Friday, September 3rd

The Friday night college football slate is headlined by a Heisman Trophy candidate officially beginning his campaign. Enough talking, let’s make some picks!

North Carolina -5.5 vs. Virginia Tech

It’s the season debut of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who enters the new year as a Heisman favorite after a year where he threw for over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. Tar Heel offensive coordinator Phil Longo will have to navigate life without NFL running back Javonte Williams and Michael Carter but the UNC offense should still be moving at a breakneck pace with Howell at QB.

Virginia Tech somewhat hung with UNC last season in a 56-45 shootout loss. But this could get away from them quick as the hot seat ramps up for Justin Fuente. Go with the Tar Heels.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Under 45.5

Just on sheer principle, you have to go under here with two of the ugliest offenses in the Big Ten bound to meet in a Week 1 slog.

Northwestern returns just eight starters from last season and lost running backs Cam Porter (injury) and Isaiah Bowser (transfer portal). Michigan State, meanwhile, is transitioning to year two of Mel Tucker’s rebuild and he’s remained mum on whether Payton Thorne or Anthony Russo will be the starting quarterback. We’ll find out at game time.

South Dakota +13.5 vs. Kansas

We’ve already seen one FCS over FBS upset this season with UC Davis taking down Tulsa last night. Whenever Kansas football is taking on one of the Dakota, an upset is always in play.

The scorched earth that is the Jayhawk program is starting over after the Les Miles scandal led to the hiring of Lance Leipold in late April. With the former Buffalo coach still acclimating to a decimated roster left over by the Miles staff, there’s slim chance of them pulling out a cover over a decent FCS foe like South Dakota.

Here are the latest bet splits for college football from DraftKings Sportsbook for the games of Friday, September 3rd.