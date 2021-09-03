Report: LaMarcus Aldridge agrees to deal with Nets in NBA return

The Brooklyn Nets are bringing back PF LaMarcus Aldridge on a one-year deal, according to multiple media outlets. Aldridge joined the Nets last season after getting a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs but retired in April after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. However, the forward has been cleared by various medical experts to return to the league.

The Nets will get a veteran power forward to add to a frontcourt rotation featuring Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap. Aldridge also brings playoff experience, playing in 72 careers postseason games. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in five games with the Nets last season before retiring.

With Aldridge’s return, the Nets continue to bolster a championship-caliber rotation. Brooklyn is favored to win the 2021-22 NBA title at +220 according to DraftKings Sportsbook and will have a good mix of veteran and youthful talent this year. Aldridge should see significant minutes in the regular season and could even be the starter if head coach Steve Nash wants to go bigger to start the year.